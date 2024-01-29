Holly Willoughby sparks concern over her Dancing On Ice appearance last night

Holly Willoughby sparked concern with Instagram fans over her Dancing On Ice appearance this past weekend.

The former This Morning host came under fire from some social media users for her “inappropriate” dress.

Presenter Holly was told to ‘cover herself up’ during the same show viewers claimed to have heard her swear.

However, after she shared a snap on Insta on Sunday (January 28) evening, some worried fans enquired as to how Holly was doing after they wondered whether everything was as it should be with her face.

Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice

Having posted a close-up selfie depicting herself with a solemn expression, Holly was deluged with compliments about her beauty.

But amid the flattering remarks, one person asked her: “Have you hurt your eye?”

Others commenting on the upload were divided as to whether the observation was relevant – or accurate.

“Noticed that it looks blood shot!” insisted another commenter.

But someone else, who wasn’t convinced, put forward: “I think it is a reflection.”

And many others suggested Holly may have been experiencing an issue linked to contact lenses, or may simply be a little tired.

“I used to get little veins in my eyes when I wore contact lenses, I hated it,” they speculated. “She could just have tired, slightly sore eyes.”

‘I can see it in your eyes’

Meanwhile, someone else offered: “Penny for your thoughts. Holly. You don’t look a happy bunny, darlin’.”

Other commenters reckoned they could read Holly’s expression and her mind, via her Insta pic.

“The light has gone out of her eyes,” one claimed.

DOI fans claim they know emotions Holly Willoughby may be feeling (Credit: ITV)

Yet another chipped in: “You’re very pretty but I can tell you’re not where you want to be. I can see it in your eyes, they do not lie!”

And another well wisher spoke about Holly: “Cant imagine what she’s been through, world turned upside down. Stay strong.”

Dancing On Ice 2024 returns to ITV on Saturday February 3 at 6.20pm.

