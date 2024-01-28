Holly Willoughby causes a stir with ‘inappropriate’ dress on Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice returned for another episode tonight and Holly Willoughby has glammed up in a black dress for the show’s movie special.

The presenter, 42, looked elegant in a black velvet Rasario maxi dress which featured white bows and cutout details. It also featured a slit up the leg.

She styled her blonde bob in a sleek, flicky style. Holly shared a photo of herself in the dress to her Instagram.

Holly’s dress has caused a stir tonight (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby dress on Dancing On Ice

She captioned the post: “Let’s go to the Movies… it’s movie week on @dancingonice… You are in for a treat! See you soon.”

Many compliments came rolling in for Holly’s dress as one person gushed in the comments: “You look beautiful Holly.”

Another wrote: “Exquisite as ever.”

Someone else commented: “You look as stunning as ever.”

However, some viewers thought the risqué dress was “inappropriate”.

One person said on X: “@dancingonice omg! 6.20pm and that dress that @hollywills is almost wearing is so inappropriate!”

Another added: “FFS Holly… cover yourself up girl.”

A third wrote: “Wtf is Holly Willoughby wearing?!?”

Someone else said: “Is Holly even fully dressed?”

Fans were divided over Holly’s movie week dress (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby ‘swearing’ on Dancing On Ice

Elsewhere on tonight’s show, viewers were convinced that Holly let slip a naughty word when Stephen Mulhern made her jump. Introducing Roxy Shahidi and pro partner Sylvain Longchambon, Holly said: “Right our next couple are taking on one of cinema’s spookiest characters Beetlejuice. Hoping to give their components a fright of their lives…”

Holly then jumped as Stephen shouted in her ear. Viewers think she then muttered the f-word!

Later in the show, Holly told viewers: “Now a little bit earlier on, Stephen may have made me jump and I think it might have sounded like a naughty word slipped out. I don’t think I did, but I’m sorry if that’s what you thought you heard. I’ll watch it back on ITV player.”

