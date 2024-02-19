Dancing On Ice star Stephen Mulhern hit a bit of a nerve with one cheeky quip during last night’s show (February 18).

Stephen was back hosting the show alongside Holly Willoughby, who looked gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder red dress with plunging neckline.

However, all eyes were on Dancing On Ice host Stephen as he made his remark going into the first ad break.

Stephen Mulhern was back by Holly Willoughby’s side on Dancing On Ice last night (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern makes joke about the adverts

As anyone who’s watched Dancing On Ice while also taking a look at the Twitter hashtag will know, the show gets a lot of complaints.

Perhaps the most frequent, though, are about the number of ad breaks the show has.

“Too many ad breaks and not enough programme,” moaned one viewer. “Soooooooooo many ad breaks!” said another. “The ads on here are ridiculous,” complained a third.

Even Stephen Mulhern taking the [bleep] out of the number of advert breaks now.

However, going into the first ad break Stephen made a comment that raised a few eyebrows at home. And, it seems, he was either clapping back at the complaints about the number of ads, or joining in and showing his agreement with viewers.

First up on the show was Greg Rutherford and his Greatest Showman-inspired skate. After the judges had given their scores and critiques, Stephen and Holly announced that the show was going to its first ad break of the night.

Stephen said: “Time for a quick break. Already? Yes!” as Holly looked at him with a cheeky smile.

Viewers react

Viewers loved it, with one commenting: “Stephen just saying what we are all thinking. Break already!”

Another quipped: “Even Stephen Mulhern taking the [bleep] out of the number of advert breaks now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

Who left Dancing On Ice last night?

Amber Davies and Ricky Norwood were forced to skate again as they competed in the night’s skate-off.

Love Island star Amber won the judges’ vote, with all four voting to save her. However, it was an emotional night for the star as she wiped away tears after her routine – and swore before it!

Read more: Calls for Johnny Weir to replace Torvill and Dean on Dancing On Ice amid complaints

So what did you make of Stephen’s comments? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.