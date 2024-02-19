Dancing On Ice star Amber Davies under fire for swearing during VT: ‘Pre watershed on a Sunday too!’

Dancing On Ice star Amber Davies landed in the bottom two last night, facing Ricky Norwood in the skate-off.

She was saved by the judges, but not before a few tears even earlier on in the show after she received her scores and critique from the judges.

Amber skated to Mama by the Spice Girls, in tribute to her lovely mum. In her VT ahead of the skate, Amber shared the story behind her choice of song, and thanked her mum for standing beside her no matter what. However, viewers were left convinced the Love Island star let slip a swear word – and before the watershed too.

Tut tut, Amber!

It was an emotional night on Dancing On Ice for Amber Davies (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Amber Davies in swear word drama?

It was an emotional night for Amber, as the star revealed her choice of song for personal week was Mama by the Spice Girls.

“On Mother’s Day every single year, me and my sister would make my mum breakfast in bed and we’d walk in playing this song,” she said. “No matter what has happened to me in my life… Sorry,” she said, wiping away tears.

Amber was then seen explaining that her mum is her “rock”. And it was then that she appeared to let slip the naughty word.

“I know that I’ve been a pain in the [bleep] at times, but my mum’s just been my rock throughout every single moment,” she said. “She’s just been an absolute wonder woman. I feel so lucky that in this lifetime you’re my mum. I love you so much.”

Gosh I should not have come on here — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) February 18, 2024

Viewers react

The apparent slip was picked up on by some viewers.

One giggled: “Someone said [bleep] on Dancing On Ice!” “Wouldn’t happen on the Beeb,” another chastised. “Isn’t that a swear word?” asked a third.

“I was shocked… pre watershed on a Sunday too. Think she said she knew she was a pain in the [bleep]!” another commented.

‘You did your mama proud!’

Amber hasn’t addressed the comment, but she did admit that she wished she hadn’t gone on Twitter after surviving the skate-off.

“Gosh I should not have come on here,” she said, adding the covering eyes emoji.

Earlier on in the night, after Amber got emotional after her skate, comments about her lack of solo skating flooded Twitter.

However, rallying round, fans were quick to reassure Amber.

“Don’t listen to them! You were brilliant tonight and I’m certain you did your mama proud,” said one fan. “You skated beautifully tonight, you can only do your best every night and that’s what you’re doing. People forget you’re not a professional skater. You are doing incredibly well. You should be proud of yourself,” said another.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers call for Torvill and Dean to be replaced amid complaints

So what did you think of last night’s episode? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.