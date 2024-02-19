Dancing On Ice 2024 continued last night (February 18), with the exit of EastEnders star Ricky Norwood.

And, while viewers watching at home thought that Ricky should’ve stayed, there is a pair that fans of the show wish would pack up their skates and leave.

Viewers reckon Johnny has been a breath of fresh air on the Dancing On Ice 2024 panel (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2024: Calls for Jayne and Chris to be replaced

Last night, with Johnny Weir covering for Ashley Banjo again, there were calls for show icons Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean to be replaced.

Some viewers commented that the pair appeared “miserable”, while others suggested that their talents would be better used elsewhere on the show.

It came amid complaints about the show’s opening number last night – a tribute to Jayne and Chris’ Bolero, 40 years after they won gold at the Winter Olympics.

“Jayne is so [bleep]ing done with being on this show,” claimed one. “Are the panel always this bloody miserable?” asked another. “It’s time that Jane and Chris went,” said a third.

Others heaped praise on new judge Johnny, with one commenting: “Can Johnny Weir replace Jayne and Chris next year?” “Really enjoyed Johnny Weir tonight. Bring in another skater and another performer with him and Oti and make them the new judging panel. Get rid of Ashley, Jayne and Chris,” said a second.

However, others think Jayne and Chris’ talents could be put to better use elsewhere.

“Make Johnny a judge next year and put Jayne and Chris back as coaches,” said one. “Really feel Torvill and Dean should move away from judging panel and return to helping celebrities with routines. Replace them with skaters such as Johnny Weir and Matt Evers,” said another.

‘The greatest of all time’

However, many Dancing On Ice viewers were of the if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it mentality.

“Congratulations to you and Chris on your 40th anniversary of your Olympic win.. you look beautiful and classy as always. You are doing so much for your sport and role models for young people,” said one. “The greatest of all time!! Magical,” said another.

On the show Jayne and Chris also addressed their retirement from skating. They said that, although they won’t be skating together any more, they will always return to the Ice Panel.

