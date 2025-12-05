Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight as star-studded line-up includes Traitor Alan Carr

The Graham Norton Show is serving up a stellar guest list tonight – the kind that practically guarantees you’ll be glued to the red sofa from the moment it begins.

Graham is back with his Friday night chat-fest. He’s clearly in a generous mood, because this week’s line-up is stacked. Whether you’re after big laughs, a bit of star power or you’re still riding the wave of The Celebrity Traitors buzz, there’s truly a little treat for everyone.

Here’s who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight and what time it starts.

Graham Norton has a great gaggle of guests on his show tonight (Credit: BBC)

Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight?

Graham must be feeling festive, as he has got a great line-up of guests for the first show of December.

Kate Winslet is stopping by for a chat about her new Christmas film, Goodbye June. Will it be as good as The Holiday, we do hope so!

Kate not only stars in the Netflix movie but she directed it, too. And that’s not all. Her son Joe Anders, who is just 21 years old, wrote it!

The actress tells Graham tonight: “My wonderful son wrote it. He did a screen-writing course and was encouraged to write from the heart and the most significant thing that had happened to him was the loss of his grandmother when he was 13.

Kate Winslet, Jacinda Arden and Seth Meyers join Graham tonight (Credit: BBC)

“When I read it, I said, ‘You’ve written a film and we are going to make it’. I knew I couldn’t let it go so now at 50 years old I am a director. It was an extraordinary experience.”

Not only does Kate star in it, but Dame Helen Mirren takes the lead role of June. Incredibly, she “broke a rule” to play the part.

Kate also tells Graham: “When I was telling her about the film she said, ‘I am going to stop you because I have two personal rules. I will not play anyone with dementia or anyone with cancer’.

“She still asked to see the script, and then she sent me an email saying she was breaking her own rule because it was such a wonderful project.”

The movie drops on Netflix on December 24, 2025.

Who else is on with Graham?

Graham’s second guest steers away from his usual Hollywood types. He will be chatting to New Zealand’s former Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern. Jacinda will be telling him about her new documentary, Prime Minister.

The doc details Jacinda’s five-year tenure, which ran from 2017 to 2023. While in leading the country, Jacinda faced the White Island volcano eruption, the Christchurch terrorist attack and the Covid pandemic.

Jacinda was also only 37 when she became Prime Minister and she gave birth to her first baby while in office. Speaking about how the documentary came about, she tells Graham: “My husband is a broadcaster and being in such proximity to everything he thought he should capture it.

“Only he could have helped create what it is because I would never have let anyone else film me as consistently in my pyjamas. It has created, I hope, a story that shows what it is like to lead. And a story that says you can lead differently than perhaps what we see in the world today.”

Meanwhile, US chat show host Seth Meyers is in the studio. Seth has hosted America’s flagship show, Saturday Night Live, since 2014.

Alan Carr and Cat Burns are also on the show tonight (Credit: BBC)

Alan Carr and Cat Burns

Fans of The Celebrity Traitors are in for a real treat, as Graham’s final two guests bring all the mischief and music you’d hope for. Both Alan Carr and Cat Burns are settling onto Graham’s sofa – and they’re ready to spill.

Fresh from his triumphant stint as a Traitor, Alan wastes no time reliving his win. He tells Graham he almost chewed through his lip when Claudia Winkleman finally pointed at him. He jokes that he was proud to outwit so many sharp players, even if he still isn’t entirely sure how he managed it. In classic Alan fashion, he adds that he could have worn the cloak to breakfast and still no one would have suspected a thing. What more could he have possibly done?

He also clears up one burning question: yes, he and Paloma Faith are friends again, despite him bumping her off first on the show. He admits it felt harsh and grim at the time, but all is forgiven now.

Cat Burns rounds off the evening with a performance of her single There’s Just Something About Her, taken from her album How To Be Human. Afterwards, she joins the chat to share her own Celebrity Traitors memories alongside Alan – making it a finale fans won’t want to miss.

The Graham Norton Show looks a cracker tonight (Credit: BBC)

What time is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?

Graham returns with a brand-new episode of The Graham Norton Show tonight (Friday December 5, 2025) at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the fun wrapping up at 11.30pm.

After he’s squeezed every last bit of gossip from his guests, the spotlight shifts to the audience for the show’s beloved final act.

As always, brave fans take their place in Graham’s infamous chair to share their funniest tales – but they’ll need to deliver. If the story doesn’t land, Graham won’t hesitate to yank the dreaded lever and send them flying.

Read more: Graham Norton goes missing from BBC One tonight – here’s why his show isn’t on

The Graham Norton Show starts 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday December 5, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’re excited about who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight?