Graham Norton talks filming naughty scenes with tonight’s guests: Here’s who is on his show

Graham Norton is back again tonight with a glittering array of celebrity guests, but who is on his sofa and at what time?

Graham Norton is back tonight with a new line-up on his show (Credit: BBC)

The Graham Norton Show: Who is on tonight?

Graham is kicking off tonight’s show by chatting to eight-time Oscar- nominee Glenn Close. The Fatal Attraction star is in the studio to talk to Graham about her latest film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

The movie is described as a mystery/ comedy and Glenn can’t wait to tell Graham about her role. She plays Martha Delacroix, a church manager from Our Lady of Perpetual Fortitude in upstate New York.

Glenn stars in the movie alongside Daniel Craig, Mila Kunis and Josh Brolin to name a few. It is a standalone sequel to the 2022 film, Glass Onion.

“It is a great part, and we had a very happy cast,” Glenn says. “We didn’t hang out in our own trailers at all, but wherever we were we had a moveable green room where we would gather and laugh and sleep and tell stories. We had a great time.”

Glenn also tells Graham about working with Kim Kardashian in All’s Fair. In the US legal drama, they have a movie night watching Fatal Attraction. But Glenn says it wasn’t awkward, adding: “I hadn’t seen it in a very long time, and all the memories flew back, but I didn’t know I showed my breasts so much. They were very visible.”

Acting legends Glenn Close, Alexander Skarsgård Miriam Margolyes and Nicola Coughlan are on tonight (Credit: BBC)

Who else is on?

Graham will also be speaking to Alexander Skarsgård about his new gay rom-com, Pillion. The movie is very raunchy but Alexander isn’t shy. He tells Graham tonight that filming the sex scenes weren’t awkward.

He says: “They are only uncomfortable if you don’t understand why you are shooting them and they feel gratuitous. There are graphic scenes in the movie, but they are all pivotal moments in the story, so I was excited to shoot them.”

Alexander adds: “We had an intimacy coordinator who brought out the awkwardness and clumsiness of sex, and not the romanticised, beautifully coordinated version.”

Meanwhile, hold onto your hats, as Miriam Margolyes is on tonight, too. The often-outrageous actress is talking to Graham about her new book, The Little Book of Miriam. The book is packed with anecdotes from her life.

Recalling one, she tells Graham: “I once went to a health farm and had a sauna. Because it was snowing, I ran out of the sauna stark naked and started rolling around and rubbing the snow all over me.

“I then noticed the director of the establishment with a party of visitors. I was taken to his office and told never to do it again!”

Finally, Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan is in the studio for a natter. The actress is in a new play at the National Theatre, called The Playboy of the Western World.

Graham is also joined by Jessie J – far left – tonight (Credit: BBC)

The Graham Norton Show: Jessie J

Jessie J is on The Graham Norton Show tonight to provide the music. She’ll be performing her track, H.A.P.P.Y before joining Graham and the others for a gossip.

Jessie underwent a mastectomy in the summer after an early diagnosis of breast cancer. But she is back and on great form.

When asked about her health, she says “This year has been wild. I am good. I’ve just recovered from breast cancer, so I am just happy to be here. I love being back.”

Jessie is returning to music following a seven-year hiatus with a brand new album.

What time is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?

Graham Norton will be bringing us his weekly instalment of Friday night cheer at 10.40pm tonight (November 28, 2025). The show airs on BBC One and has an end time of 11.30pm.

It will wrap up in usual style, with audience members telling their funniest stories in Graham’s Big Red Chair.

Who has what it takes to make Graham and all his guest crack a smile? And who will face the lever of doom? Tune in to find out!

The Graham Norton Show returns at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday November 28, 2025.

