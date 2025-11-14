Graham Norton goes missing from BBC One tonight – here’s why his show isn’t on

Graham Norton has done a vanishing act from BBC One tonight, as his show isn’t on. But why, we hear you cry?!

Fans hoping to catch up with Graham and his red sofa of showbiz stars will be disappointed when they find something else in its place.

But fret not, as there is an explanation for his disappearance. Read on to find out why The Graham Norton Show is not on tonight, what you will find instead on BBC One and when Graham will be back.

The Graham Norton Show isn’t on tonight (Credit: BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick)

Why is The Graham Norton Show not on tonight?

Graham has been squeezed out of his usual Friday night slot on the BBC due to Children in Need 2025. The annual appeal show is running on BBC One for three hours this evening.

Children in Need actually finishes at 10pm and Graham isn’t usually on until later. But the scheduling at the Beeb has all been jumbled around as a result.

Fans tuning in to catch Graham and his latest batch of showbiz guests will be getting something different entirely. The BBC has chosen to air Bridget Jones’ Diary instead.

The 2001 film, starring Renee Zellweger, Hugh Grant and Colin Firth, starts at 10.40pm – which is usually when the opening credits for The Graham Norton Show start rolling.

But it is a classic movie and Children in Need is a very good cause. Besides, we are midway through November now so will happily take Colin Firth in a Christmas jumper instead of Graham for this week!

Is Graham Norton on next week?

Good news, folks. After a one-week hiatus, Graham Norton will be back with his iconic red sofa next week. And he’s got a great line-up of guests for it, too. They’re all A-listers, as usual!

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson will be chatting to Graham about their latest roles. The pair are playing a Neil Diamond tribute act in the biographical drama, Song Sung Blue.

Ben Stiller will also be on the show. But this time, he’s not there to talk about his latest comedy blockbuster. Instead, Ben will be speaking about his new documentary, Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost. The documentary is about his comedy duo parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Mera, who were at the top of their game in the 60s and 70s.

Finally, Graham will be inviting Da’Vine Joy Randolph into the studio. The American actress will be telling him all about her afterlife rom-com, which is called Eternity.

There will be music, too. Singer-songwriter Sombr will be performing his current single, 12 to 12.

The Graham Norton Show will be returning next week (Credit: BBC)

What time is The Graham Norton Show on?

The Graham Norton Show will return at 10.40pm on Friday November 21, 2025. The show will be 50 minutes long, ending at 11.30pm.

We will let Graham off on this occasion, as there is very good reason for his absence. Bridget, we are here for you!

Read more: All the names in the frame for Celebrity Traitors series two: from Graham Norton and Ellie Goldstein to Katie Price

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.

The Graham Norton Show returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 10.40pm on Friday November 21, 2025.