The Graham Norton Show guests and when you can watch tonight’s episode

The Graham Norton Show is finally back tonight after a one-week break – so who’s joining him on the sofa, and when should you tune in?

Fans will be thrilled to see Graham returning to his usual spot after disappearing from BBC One last Friday. The show was bumped from the schedule to make room for this year’s Children in Need live appeal, but normal service resumes tonight.

He’s back tonight with a sofa full of A-list stars, so let us tell you who is on and when you can tune in to The Graham Norton Show tonight.

Graham Norton is back with The Graham Norton Show tonight (Credit: BBC)

Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight?

Graham has plenty of Hollywood pals and tonight’s line-up on The Graham Norton Show isn’t one to scoff at. The Irish chat show host will be speaking to Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson about their latest film.

Hugh and Kate both star as a Neil Diamond tribute act in the biographical drama, Song Sung Blue. In the movie, they play real life couple Mike and Claire Sardina. They met in the late 80s and formed the singing duo, Lightning & Thunder. Mike has since died.

Hugh tells Graham about the difficulties of playing a real life person who then impersonates someone else. He says on tonight’s show: “It was confusing, but I had to sort of lose myself as a performer to become Mike and for Mike to become Neil.”

Kate, meanwhile, reveals that her famous parents – Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell – cried when they saw Song Sung Blue. She says to Graham: “They were a mess. Hugh and I were also a mess when we saw it for the first time, which is really rare. It is such an intense love story.”

The pair will then reveal that Neil Diamond himself also cried when he first watched it. Hugh explains: “Neil rang me crying because he was so moved by the movie. I went to meet him and actually stayed the night.”

During the show, Graham will ask Hugh if he will ever reprise the role of Wolverine again. The actor teases: “Maybe. I’m never saying ‘never’ ever again.” He adds: “I have done ten films now, so I think they have enough for an AI version of me!”

Graham is joined in the studio by Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Ben Stiller and Da’Vine Joy Randolph tonight (Credit: BBC/ PA)

Who’s on Graham Norton: Ben Stiller

Ben Stiller is also on The Graham Norton Show tonight. He will be telling Graham all about his documentary about his late parents, which is called Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost.

Jerry Stiller and Anne Mera were at the top of their game as a comedy duo in the 60s and 70s. Ben tells Graham that making the documentary was a “strange” process.

He will say tonight: “I didn’t really know what it would be when I started making it. We couldn’t do a memorial for my dad because of Covid, so I had to do something with all the footage he saved. He saved everything.”

Ben adds: “Making the movie was a strange process and eventually it became about how my parents influenced me and how my children are influenced by me. The issues my kids have with me are the same ones I had with my parents. There is lots of generational stuff.”

Graham can’t let Ben go without asking him about the upcoming Focker-in-Law movie. The film is the next one in the Meet The Parents franchise and will be released in 2026.

Ariana Grande fans will be happy, as she is in it. Ben tells Graham: “Most of the original cast are returning including Robert De Niro and Owen Wilson. And Ariana Grande has joined us. She is wonderful.” Exciting!

Who else is on the guest list?

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is Graham’s third guest tonight, and she’ll be chatting about her brand new rom-com, Eternity, as well as giving fans a tantalising tease about the next series of Only Murders in the Building.

“It is going to be made here in London. I don’t know how exactly, but I am very excited,” she revealed.

Music comes courtesy of Sombr, who’ll be performing his latest track, 12 to 12. He’ll also hop onto the sofa afterwards to talk about his Grammy nomination and his upcoming album.

Musician Sombr will be performing live in the studio tonight (Credit: BBC/ PA)

What time is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?

If you’re planning to watch, here’s when to settle in. The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One tonight at 10.40pm, and you can also stream it on BBC iPlayer.

As always, the episode will wrap with Graham giving the lever on his iconic red chair a good pull before the show signs off at 11.30pm.

The Graham Norton Show returns at 10.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Friday November 21, 2025.

