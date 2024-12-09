I’m A Celebrity fans demand EastEnders legend Joe Swash returns to jungle spin-off show

Fans of I’m A Celebrity and its spin-off show Unpacked have taken to social media to demand ITV adds erstwhile King of the Jungle Joe Swash (back) to its panel.

Since the show’s conclusion, rumours have been circulating online that Kemi Rodgers will be a contestant on I’m A Celebrity next year.

Co-host Sam Thompson, who won the show last year (beating Nigel Farage in the process), is among those behind the rumours…

She’s the only member of the Unpacked trio not to have been on the show before. Someone will need to replace her. Could Joe Swash fill that gap?

Fans want EastEnders star Joe Swash to return as a regular on the current version of I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off show (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

I’m A Celebrity fans want EastEnders icon Joe Swash on Unpacked

Viewers of I’m A Celebrity have been on an emotional rollercoaster in recent days. Ant McPartlin was in tears watching Coleen Rooney reunite with her sons, while complaints poured as the final four took on the Celebrity Cyclone trial.

In the end, Danny Jones beat Coleen Rooney to the crown, and was named this year’s King of the Jungle.

And among it all, there appears to be a desire among some viewers for a shakeup on I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off chat show Unpacked.

This isn’t to say no one liked it. Many have taken to social media to celebrate the show.

This year, its presenters have been former winner Sam Thompson, runner-up Joel Dommett, and Kemi Rodgers. As it stands, Kemi is the only one of the three not to have entered the jungle as a contestant.

Sam Thompson suggests Kemi Rodgers takes on I’m A Celebrity

Last week, we reported that Sam Thompson had suggested she might put her money where her mouth is and sign up to take part in I’m A Celebrity next year.

If she does, she’ll leave a space in the Unpacked studio. Who will fill it? Some fans want Joe Swash to step in.

“They should bring back Joe Swash,” one viewer posted on X.

Another wrote: “I like Sam but he is the absolute worst presenter… Sorry Sam, just loosen up! Bring back Joe Swash.”

A third tweeted: “Nice to see Joe Swash on Unpacked.” He’d come in for a guest slot. “Can we get him back on the show next year where he belongs?”

Another viewer thought the current presenters actively missed Joe Swash’s presence on the show.

“There is not a lot of chemistry on this Unpacked show,” they mused. “Think they miss Joe Swash.”

One audience member called the existing line-up “hilariously bad”. Too harsh…?

Joe Swash is best known for playing Mickey Miller in the BBC One soap opera EastEnders (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Finally, another called the vibe between them “insanely awkward”, saying there was “no chemistry between the hosts whatsoever. No idea why Kemi is even there either.” Again, she’s the only one of the three not to have gone into the jungle for real.

“Should’ve got Joe Swash back and put Joel with him instead of completely reinventing the wheel!”

Joe has history with I’m A Celeb

Joe won the eighth series of I’m A Celebrity… .

He went on to present the spinoff series I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, NOW! from 2009 to 2015. He then presented Extra Camp with a variety of co-presenters from 2016 to 2019.

In other words, he’s a veteran of the jungle, and fans want him back.

Joe Swash won I’m A Celebrity in 2008 (Credit: YouTube)

EastEnders return for Joe Swash

The calls for Joe to return to the jungle family come as his character Mickey Miller makes his Albert Square comeback.

In scenes kept top secret ahead of its iPlayer drop this morning (December 9), Mickey has returned to Walford amid the potential closure of Bridge Street market. Wanting to do his bit for the cause, and now a successful businessman, he reconnects with old pals and makes a generous donation.

The latest series of I’m A Celebrity is available to watch on demand on ITV.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity fans complain over ‘boring’ final: ‘The droning on is driving me mad’

So, what did you think of this year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity and its spinoff show, Unpacked? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.