I’m A Celebrity fans complain over ‘boring’ final: ‘The droning on is driving me mad’

I’m A Celebrity concluded last night (December 8) with Danny Jones being crowned the King of the Jungle.

In the final alongside the McFly singer was Coleen Rooney, a fan favourite to win the 2024 series until last week. However, she came second.

Although the finale began with a spine-chilling Bushtucker Trial in which Coleen, Danny, and Rev Richards collected stars while surrounded by snakes, viewers found it dull and less entertaining than expected.

I’m A Celebrity 2024 finale

The coveted title was given to Danny after spending three weeks in the jungle. Hosts Ant and Dec said the final two contestants received a total of 10 million votes between them.

The I’m A Celebrity finale had a little bit of everything – interesting trials, final moments in the camp and one-on-one interviews with the finalists. The episode also had montages showing the highlights of the season.

Viewers waited with bated breath in anticipation of this year’s winner, only to be disappointed by “lengthy” interviews and endless “teasing”.

After the third finalist Richard spoke about his time in the jungle, Coleen and Danny met with the hosts to share their respective experiences.

The rest of the campmates joined the finalists before the winner was announced, which didn’t happen until the last four minutes of the final episode.

The finale ended soon after the winner of the 2023 series, Sam Thompson, crowned the new King.

Viewers were ‘bored’

Ahead of the announcement of the winner, one fan complained: “Final just being a bunch of interviews and montages. This is so boring man, just announce the winner already.”

“I’m knackered, can we wrap it up now?” asked another. A third fan said: “Can they get on with the reveal now? The droning on is driving me mad.”

Another added: “I’m A Celeb final is actually the most boring part of the whole show if I’m being honest.”

Despite complaints about an uninteresting finale from a few viewers, the overall series is met with positive reviews. One wrote on X: “A great series and a back to a series that I enjoyed watched after two bad years. Everyone was very genuine and it was nice to see everyone getting on.”

“Loved all the campmates this year but the final two felt a bit rigged. But a lot of people did love them so fair play; they just weren’t my choice. Great series though,” opined another.

The latest I’m A Celebrity series is available to stream on demand on ITV.

