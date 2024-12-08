I’m A Celebrity reveals the finalist finishing in third place is Richard Coles

I’m A Celebrity fans have voted Reverend Richard Coles in third place. In a final consisting of Coleen Rooney, Richard and Danny Jones, it leaves Coleen and Danny fighting for the crown.

Richard did not seem disappointed by the result – however some fans were.

Rev Richard has finished in third placed on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Richard Coles in third place on I’m A Celebrity

“It’s not what you think it’s going to be,” Richard confessed to Ant and Dec. He said it had been “much harder” than he thought it would be.

Richard also said the campmates were what made the experience and they were now “proper friends”.

However those watching at home were not happy with Richard finishing in third place.

“Third place? What a scam!” said one on social media. Another added: “Who the [bleep] has been voting for Coleen. Richard has been robbed.”

“Gutted for Richard Coles,” agreed one more.

Coleen, Danny, Richard after finishing their final trial (Credit: ITV)

What else happened in I’m A Celebrity tonight?

The final three had to take part in the final Bushtucker trial The Towers of Terror. Instead of doing a trial each to win starters, main course and desserts for their final feast, they had to work together across two trials.

In the first trial, all three of them were placed in position in the first tower, lying on their backs with Coleen in the top section, Danny in the middle and Richard at the bottom. They then had to guide the stars one by one down to one another to the very bottom of the tower, into the yellow win zone. And of course, they weren’t alone, as they were joined by snakes.

They successfully completed the first part of the trial before heading to the final stage. They had 10 minutes and were again tiered on different levels they had to get stars down to Danny at the bottom to finish a puzzle. This time they were joined by fish guts, spiders and cockroaches.

The celebs cheered as they won all the stars and were going to get their final feast.

The food

Each one of them got to pick their favourite meal, with Danny choosing mozzarella sticks and sweet chilli sauce, a buttermilk chicken burger and chips and fresh cream profiteroles with warm Nutella sauce. He also had a cold glass of beer for his drink.

Coleen had a starter of bruschetta, Spaghetti Bolognese with flaky parmesan cheese and garlic bread for her main course, and also went for fresh cream profiteroles with warm Nutella sauce for dessert. She had a glass of French pale Provence rose for her drink.

Richard went for a starter of king prawn cocktail with salad, followed by cottage pie with peas, carrots and gravy for his main course and fruit cake for dessert. He had Chablis Grand Cru for his drink.

