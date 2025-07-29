Chloe Kelly sparks backlash as she swears during Lionesses’ victory parade and Alex Scott forced to apologise

Chloe Kelly forced BBC presenter Alex Scott to issue an immediate apology today (July 29) after she swore outside Buckingham Palace at the victory parade held to celebrate the Lionesses‘ Euro 2025 win.

More than 10,000 people lined The Mall to welcome the ladies and their trophy home from Switzerland.

Viewers at home also watched as the team made their way down The Mall on an open-top bus. They then headed to the stage, set up in front of Buckingham Palace. Alex Scott was then on hand to interview some of the players, before Heather Small performed live.

However, the air was quickly turned blue at the celebrations by that potty-mouthed, penalty-scoring champion Chloe Kelly…

The victory parade saw the Lionesses travel up The Mall in an open-top bus (Credit: BBC)

Chloe Kelly swears outside Buckingham Palace

Speaking to Alex Scott – who became emotional herself when presenting from the final – Chloe thanked everyone for the support during this year’s Euros. However, caught up in the moment, the star shocked the host – and viewers watching at home – as she dropped the F-bomb.

Chloe said: “Thank you to everyone that got out to support us. Whether that’s in Switzerland or out here today. It’s so [bleep]ing special.”

With the interview going out live on the BBC, and with thousands of kids in the audience in The Mall, Alex was quick to say sorry.

“We are live so I will apologise for that language right there,” the presenter said.

Captain Leah Williamson was also interviewed. She appeared overwhelmed by the size of the crowd and admitted she was struggling with her emotions. Goalie Hannah Hampton also chatted to Alex. Her interview came a day after she announced the death of her grandfather.

Chloe Kelly divided viewers after swearing during the live broadcast (Credit: BBC)

Viewers react

Many watching at home appreciated that Chloe was caught up in the moment. One posted: “Chloe Kelly is SO [bleep]ing Special.” Another commented: “Big up to @chloekelly for dropping an adjectival F-bomb live on TV outside Buckingham Palace.”

Proud to be English? Language is appalling!!!

A third joked: “Chloe Kelly just got a lifetime ban from BBC.”

The England team were greeted by 10,000 fans outside Buckingham Palace (Credit: BBC)

However, not everyone felt the same, with Chloe – who scored the winning penalty – coming in for some stick online.

“Did foul-mouthed #chloekelly just swear!!?” asked one viewer. “Proud to be English? Language is appalling!!! How embarrassing,” said another.

“Indeed, so unnecessary,” said another.

However, others had the England hero’s back. “One word. Not repeated. Slipped out through emotion and adrenaline. You could see she was mortified and wanted to wrap up her interview. It really isn’t that deep,” they said.

Someone else agreed and predicted: “No doubt some weirdos are going to complain to Ofcom about Chloe Kelly swearing on live TV.”

Chloe:

“So f*cking special!” Alex:

Lionesses win the Euros – twice in succession

Sunday night (July 27) saw Chloe and the rest of the team beat Spain on penalties to win their second successive Euros trophy. They then enjoyed a boozy party with their loved ones until the wee small hours of the morning.

Last night, they headed to 10 Downing Street for a celebration with Angela Rayner.

Now, we’re all hoping they’re recognised on the King’s New Years Honours List.

