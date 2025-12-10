Celebrity MasterChef star sent home tonight as judges face ‘chewy lamb’, dry bread and mild jerk chicken

Celebrity MasterChef 2025 waved goodbye to another hopeful tonight after the semi-finalists were put through their paces by legendary Italian chef Gennaro Contaldo – but who ended up leaving?

The episode opened with seven celebrities battling it out in the kitchen, each hoping to impress Gennaro enough to be named Cook of the Day. But in a twist for semi-final week, that title comes with a price: the winner leaves the competition early, securing their place in the next round but cutting short their stint in the kitchen.

The remaining six then faced a second challenge, returning to their stations to cook for judges John Torode and Grace Dent in a tense showdown that ultimately sealed one contestant’s fate.

The Celebrity MasterChef 2025 finalists were cooking for Gennaro Contaldo tonight (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef task Cook of the Day

Wednesday night’s show was the second semi-final of this week and featured the final seven.

In the kitchen was Ginger Johnson, Dawn O’Porter, Alfie Boe, Alun-Wyn Jones, Jamie Lomas, Ashley Cain and Katie McGlynn. Chris Hughes and Antony Costa left the competition on Monday.

The episode began with the contestants being introduced to Italian cooking royalty, Gennaro Contaldo. All seven were tasked with re-creating one of his famous recipes. And they weren’t easy!

One budding cook really stood out from the rest. Hollyoaks actor Jamie made sweet pastries with chestnuts, chocolate, rum and raisins. It was served with an espresso custard.

Gennaro was stunned by the finished plate, telling him: “The pastry is unbelievable. It crumbles and is not hard. Wow. It’s excellent.”

John added: “I’ll give you an ace. You’ve got a class act.”

Grace, meanwhile, said: “The pastry is a work of art. It is absolutely beautiful.”

Jamie was awarded Cook of the Day. This meant he could leave the kitchen and head home. He is straight through to the next semi-final round.

The others, however, had to cook again to secure their places in the competition.

Hay-baked chicken and cheesy corn

The remaining six celebrities were told to cook a dish that had great significance to them for their second challenge. They were to draw on this heritage and best memories.

Rugby player Alun Wyn cooked up a lobster linguine that reminded him of living in France. Grace said it had “real depth”, while John told him: “Congratulations, you got it absolutely bang on.”

English Tenor Alfie made Italian hay-baked lemon chicken with purple spouting broccoli. John said his chicken was “cooked beautifully”.

Grace added: “It’s delicious. You have convinced me to add a bag of hay to my online shopping delivery.”

Ginger drew upon her memories of Korea Town in New York. She made bao buns with lemon pepper beef and shallots, with kimchi and cheesy corn.

“The star of the show is your bao bun,” John said. Grace added: “Your cheesy corn is a big plate of stodge, I love it.”

Dawn, who has Scottish heritage, made John and Grace wear tartan hats to sample her food. She served up panfried Mackrell and smoked haddock, potato and cream sauce.

Grace said she “loved it”, while John simply told her: “It’s bonnie.”

The five remaining contestants had to cook again after Jamie left for the day (Credit: BBC)

Who went home?

Katie and Ashley impressed the judges the least with their meals.

Former Coronation Street actress Katie made a lamb hot pot served with homemade soda bread. But she was told by John her lamb canon was “overdone and slightly chewy”. Grace, however, said her gravy was “outstanding”.

Ashley, whose family hails from St Vincent in the Grenadines, cooked jerk chicken, an orange, pineapple and sesame seed salad and a flatbread.

Grace had warned him: “I want that jerk sauce to be rich and zinging.” But unfortunately, the reality star failed to deliver.

Grace told him: “When you start to eat, it hasn’t got that fire and oomph you need from the jerk.”

John added: “The breads are nicely made but you’ve cooked them a little bit too long and they’re starting to go dry.”

The judges sent Ashley home, despite Katie’s fail with her “chewy lamb”.

“Beyond doubt, Ashley wanted to take us to his happy place and he really put effort into this,” Grace said. “But that jerk chicken could have done with more chilli heat.”

Ashley took his elimination on the chin. He told John: “I never knew how much this competition would actually mean to me. It’s been an absolute pleasure to be in your presence.”

The star reached out and hugged John before telling Grace it had also been “lovely” working with her.

Ashley Cain was sent home from Celebrity MasterChef 2025 (Credit: BBC)

When is Celebrity MasterChef on again?

The competition rolls on tomorrow night, with Celebrity MasterChef’s remaining semi-final of 2025 airing at the later time of 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Jamie returns to the kitchen to join Katie, Alfie, Alun Wyn, Ginger and Dawn for a bumper night of cooking. First up is an invention challenge with a twist: the celebrities will work in pairs to create a main and a dessert, tackling the dishes in a relay. Timing, teamwork and a cool head will be everything.

Then it’s back to solo cooking for the second round, where each contestant must deliver an outstanding plate worthy of a place in the final.

One more celebrity will be sent home tomorrow night – and after that, it’s straight into Finals Week.

Celebrity MasterChef continues at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday December 11, 2025.

