Lisa Faulkner’s two-word response to John Torode’s new MasterChef presenting partner

John Torode’s wife Lisa Faulkner showed her support to Grace Dent after she was announced as Gregg Wallace’s Celebrity MasterChef replacement.

The restaurant critic, 51, will be co-presenting the BBC show alongside John starting in 2025. This comes after Gregg – embroiled in an “inappropriate behaviour” scandal – stepped away from his role.

The BBC is equally thrilled to have Grace onboard, although she’s been a regular critic on MasterChef.

Lisa Faulkner supports Grace Dent

Last week (December 18), BBC officially announced Grace as Gregg Wallace‘s replacement. Lisa Faulkner was quick to share her excitement about the news by writing “Go Grace” in the comments, followed by a series of raised hands and a heart emojis.

Her husband John Torode is as thrilled about working with the restaurant critic. The MasterChef host said: “I have loved working with Grace on MasterChef over the years. She has been an excellent guest, and an inspiring critic and also set some incredible challenges. Expertise is what MasterChef is all about, from the contestants to our wonderful production team, to us as judges.”

“The love of food, the love of MasterChef, and that unquestionable expertise make Grace the perfect person to step in alongside me as a judge for the forthcoming Celebrity MasterChef series.”

Commenting on Grace‘s appointment, MasterChef Executive Editor, David Ambler said: “Grace’s expertise, wit and finely honed palette will be great asset to the judging lineup and the celebrities will need to be sitting up straight for this series.”

His emotions were echoed by Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC. She said: “Grace Dent is the perfect choice to step in for the next series of Celebrity MasterChef.”

“Grace is not only an energetic and well-established member of the MasterChef team but is also a world-renowned food critic, so she will certainly keep the next batch of celebrities on their toes.”

John Torode breaks silence

John and Lisa have publicly distanced themselves from Gregg after he was slapped with a series of allegations.

While the couple unfollowed him on Instagram, John issued a statement earlier this month addressing the ongoing investigation.

He said: “The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant time has been awful to hear. And I have found the press report truly upsetting.”

John added: “But as I hope everyone appreciates, there is an investigation underway, which I fully support. So I cannot make any further comment at this stage. I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward.”

While an investigation into allegations against Gregg is underway, he has denied any wrongdoing, including behaviours sexual in nature.

