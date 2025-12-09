Celebrity MasterChef taken off BBC schedule tonight and when semi-finals week is set to return

Celebrity MasterChef 2025’s first semi-final delivered more drama than anyone bargained for – but if you’re wondering why it’s not back on tonight, you’re not alone.

Last night’s episode saw two hopefuls sent packing, while another had to sit out a challenge after being struck down by illness. It means we’re down to just seven celebrities still fighting for that coveted Celebrity MasterChef Champion 2025 title.

So when can you catch the next instalment, and when will we finally see who lifts the trophy? Here’s everything you need to know about the schedule and the big final.

Ginger Johnson skipped the first semi-final task last night after falling ill (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef’s double elimination

Last night, judges John Torode and Grace Dent sent the two weakest celebrity contestants home. It was the first semi-final of the competition and it got off to a big start.

The budding chefs were taken to Coombe Abbey in Warwickshire for their first challenge. They had to cook a huge medieval banquet for 80 history enthusiasts after being split into two teams.

Drag Race UK star Ginger Johnson was noticeably absent from the task. She was unwell, so had to give it a miss.

It was touch-and-go, with Antony Costa almost serving up a raw venison pie to the meat lovers. Oops!

Later in the show, the contestants returned to the MasterChef kitchen. Ginger was feeling better and able to join them as they tried to impress John and Grace with their best pies.

Unfortunately, this spelt the end of the road for Blue singer Antony and Love Island star Chris Hughes. The pair were sent home at the end of the competition.

Why is Celebrity MasterChef not on tonight? When is it back?

In a teaser for the next episode, the seven remaining contestants are introduced to Italian chef Gennaro Contaldo. They have to each take on one of his iconic recipes and it’s clear the pressure is getting to some of them!

The seven stars left are Jamie Lomas, Dawn O’Porter, Katie McGlynn and Alun Wyn Jones. Ginger, Ashley Cain and Alfie Boe complete the current semi-finalist line-up.

One of the celebs will be crowned ‘Cook of the Day’. This means they can head home early and skip the next challenge.

The remaining five have to serve up a dish that really means something to them. One will then be eliminated from the competition.

Celebrity MasterChef isn’t on tonight, though. Sitting in its place is a heart-wrenching documentary about the 2024 Southport stabbings, called Our Girls: The Southport Families.

The show will return for its second semi-final of the week on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. It is on at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The third semi-final of the week airs the following night, but at 9pm.

Jamie Lomas is put to work under the watchful eye of Gennaro Contaldo (Credit: BBC)

When is the Celebrity MasterChef 2025 Final?

Finals Week on Celebrity MasterChef is shaping up to be its usual whirlwind – and yes, the schedule is as chaotic as ever.

The action kicks off at 8pm on Monday, December 15, 2025, but don’t get too comfortable. The next episode follows on Tuesday 16, then the series ducks out for two nights before roaring back on Friday for the moment we’ve all been waiting for: The Celebrity MasterChef 2025 Final.

By the time Friday rolls around, only three celebrities will still be in the running. John and Grace will put the trio through one last gauntlet of pressure before crowning this year’s champion.

The grand final airs at 8pm on Friday December 19 and runs for an hour, bringing us right up to 9pm. And honestly, we’re itching to see who’ll be joining last year’s victor Vito Coppola in the Celebrity MasterChef hall of fame.

Celebrity MasterChef continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday December 10, 2025.

