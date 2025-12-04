Noreen Khan is sent home on Celebrity MasterChef as her soggy falafel fails to impress

Noreen Khan has hung up her apron after becoming the latest contestant to be sent home from Celebrity MasterChef.

The radio presenter and stand-up comic was eliminated at the end of the most recent episode, after falling short of the high standards set by judges John Torode and Grace Dent – as well as this week’s trio of guest tasters.

Sadly for Noreen, her dishes just didn’t hit the mark, and she was sent packing from the competition.

Her exit means she narrowly misses out on a coveted spot in the 2025 Celebrity MasterChef semi finals. So where exactly did things unravel for her?

Noreen Khan – second left – has been sent home from Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef star Noreen Khan is sent home

This week was heat 3 of Celebrity MasterChef 2025 and Noreen was competing with Jodie Ounsley, Alfie Boe, Ashley Cain and Alun Wyn Jones. Gladiator Jodie – aka Fury – was sent home on day 2 after “freaking out” while touching raw meat.

Thursday night’s quarter final saw the remaining four take on the Pairs Challenge. As avid fans will know, the contestants are partnered up to make the same dish. Only one person has the recipe and they cannot see each other’s plates.

Communication is the key in this task, but even Alfie admits theirs “broke down”. He said he was “flying by the seat of his pants”. Grace also remarked: “It’s chaos. Noreen’s communication has gone completely down.”

The pair ended up running behind on their falafel and naan bread dish. Noreen’s falafel also failed to impress John and Grace. She was told: “There are definitely some errors, the falafel mixture was damp.”

The foursome had to cook up their best two-course meals for their second challenge. And they had some familiar faces to impress.

This week’s guest judges

The Celebrity MasterChef guest judges this week were 2024 finalist Craig Doyle, 2023 finalist Amy Walsh and 2021 champion Kadeena Cox.

Noreen went for a dinner and a pudding. Her main was courgette ravioli, filled with spinach and ricotta in a tomato and garlic sauce with croutons. But Amy was disappointed by the lack of ricotta. Craig also critiqued: “The sauce didn’t know what it was. A hot salsa or a sauce?”

Equally unimpressed, Noreen said: “It’s all feeling a bit flat, the croutons. It’s just fried toast and there’s no flavour to it. It’s not hit the mark.”

Noreen served strawberry cheesecake next. Amy said the topping reminded her of a “cream cheese topping”. Scooping up his, John added: “It’s okay. It’s not quite a cheesecake.” Grace remarked: “The base is delicious but it hasn’t set.”

Noreen admits she ‘isn’t really a cook’ (Credit: BBC)

‘I’m not really a cook’

Rugby star Alun dished up a sirloin steak that Craig said he “nailed”. He also impressed with his baked banana, rum and caramel biscuit trifle. Grace said it was “a glass of happiness.”

Singer Alfie’s seared tuna and chilli and mango salad packed a punch, while his whiskey cream fool went down a treat. Ashley was the only celeb to go for a starter and main.

The reality star’s prawn starter wowed everyone, as did his teriyaki salmon. Even though he put the fish in a cold oven by mistake. He won it round after chucking the fillets in a wok at the last minute.

John and Grace picked Alun and Alfie as their favourite chefs and also picked Ashley for the semis.

Heading home, Noreen insisted: “I’m going home feeling quite proud considering I’m not really a cook. To get this far was a really big deal for me. It’s been such an experience.”

Dawn O’Porter and the other semi-finalists return next week (Credit: BBC)

When is Celebrity MasterChef on again?

Celebrity MasterChef is back on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at the later time of 9pm on Monday December 8, 2025 – and we’ve officially reached the semi-finals.

Things heat up fast as the nine celebrities who survived the earlier rounds head straight into a high-pressure professional kitchen. Their task? To cook a grand banquet for 80 guests at Coombe Abbey, the stunning former 12th-century monastery in rural Warwickshire. By the end of the challenge, John and Grace will decide which two hopefuls must leave the competition.

The culinary battle continues on Wednesday and Thursday next week as the semis roll on.

Read more: Penny Lancaster opens up about ‘abusive’ MasterChef experience with Gregg Wallace

Celebrity MasterChef continues at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday December 8, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you are sad to see Noreen Khan leave Celebrity MasterChef?