MAFS Australia’s Gia makes ‘secret signal’ to stop Chris talking but did you spot it?

MAFS Australia fans think they have spotted a sneaky ‘secret signal’ Gia Fleur used during the latest Commitment Ceremony with Scott McCristal.

Gia faced the experts again tonight after she quit the experiment for a third time last week.

In her latest ‘incident’, she refused Feedback Week and turned down a coffee meeting with Danny Hewitt to discuss her marriage.

MAFS Australia fans are convinced Gia was making ‘secret signals’ to stop Scott talking at the Commitment Ceremony (Credit: E4)

Gia skipped the coffee meeting with Danny because she refused to engage with him due to his marriage to rival Bec.

She also had to confront THOSE text messages after fresh drama erupted at the dinner party last week.

Expert John Aiken gave her such a telling off!

MAFS Australia: Furious Gia’s ‘secret signal’ to Scott

Gia returned for the Commitment Ceremony anyway, surprising viewers once more.

However, fans noticed something unusual as she sat with Scott in front of the experts.

Viewers claim they saw Gia repeatedly tap and hold Scott’s forearm when he spoke, and they believe she used this as a signal to stop him talking.

One fan wrote on Reddit: “Did anyone notice Gia tapping Scott’s arm when he was talking about not wanting drama?

“It looked like she was signalling him to stop – like he’d gone off her script. When he didn’t, she just took over.”

Other viewers agreed and liked the post in large numbers.

Another fan added: “He shouldn’t be afraid to bring something up or share honestly!”

A third accused Gia of only returning to the Commitment Ceremony so she could “tear Scott to shreds”.

MAFS fans are certain Gia would touch Scott’s forearm when she wanted him to stop talking (Credit: E4)

Gia and Scott’s home stay

Gia and Scott both voted to stay in the experiment at the Commitment Ceremony.

This may come as a surprise given Gia’s apparent determination to quit!

As a result, they now move into the home stay stage, where they visit each other’s real homes and experience life together outside the experiment.

Gia agrees to relocate to the Gold Coast and stay with Scott.

However, she has too many holes to pick in his luxury waterfront apartment…

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Bec leaves us all scratching our heads as she lands a new job

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