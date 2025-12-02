Inside Celebrity MasterChef star Noreen Khan’s life off-screen – Comedy career, BBC role and YouTube success

Celebrity MasterChef contender Noreen Khan is stepping into the kitchen this week alongside four other well-known faces – but if you’re wondering exactly who she is, you’re not alone.

Noreen will be whipping up dishes in a bid to wow judges John Torode and Grace Dent, hoping to make her mark as the competition heats up.

She’s joined by a varied line-up: singer Alfie Boe OBE, rugby legend Alun Wyn Jones OBE, reality star Ashley Cain and Gladiator favourite Jodie Ounsley, better known to viewers as Fury. Quite the mix – and it should make for a cracking week in the MasterChef kitchen.

We are now into heat three of the competition and three stars from this week will go through to the semi-finals. Has Noreen got what it takes to make it all the way?

Noreen Khan – second left – is starring in Celebrity MasterChef with Alfie Boe, Ashley Cain, Alun Wyn Jones and Jodie Ounsley this week (Credit: BBC)

Who is Noreen Khan on Celebrity MasterChef?

Noreen was born in England on September 23, 1989. This makes her 36 years old. She is of Pakistani heritage and, as a child, was passionate about music.

Growing up, Noreen played the violin, oboe and even performed in a steel band. In 2003, she tried her hand at presenting for her local hospital radio. This paved the way for Noreen’s big break.

What radio station is Noreen on?

Noreen presented on BBC Asian Network for more than a decade. She got her big break on the radio station in 2007 after being head-hunted by talent scouts at the Beeb.

Noreen joined BBC Asian Network as the host of the Asian Network Chart Show. She later moved to the breakfast slot on the weekend before moving to the drive-time show.

Sadly for listeners, Noreen no longer has a regular slot on the radio. She left after 12 years, saying: “I’ve had such a brilliant time at the Asian Network! The years flew by and I built a real genuine connection with the listeners, who felt like extended family. It always felt like such a privilege to be in that studio daily doing something I loved.”

Noreen has remained a BBC regular, although more on TV than on the radio. Just last month, she appeared on CBBC’s Saturday Mash-Up as a guest.

Noreen has also competed on BBC’s Mastermind, with a specialist subject of Snooker. She also presented the BBC Two documentary series, Back In Time For Birmingham.

Noreen was a regular on BBC Asian Network for 12 years (Credit: BBC)

Noreen Khan’s comedy career

Noreen’s main career focus these days is comedy, having first tried her hand at it in 2016. She nervously took to the stage for a one-off gig at The Glee Club in Birmingham and was a hit with the audience.

Noreen was so well received that she decided to go for it full-time. In an interview with Eastern Eye last year, she recalled the moment her listeners at BBC Asian Network realised her transition.

Noreen told the publication: “The one that stands out for me was performing at the Asian Network Comedy Night in 2022. The fact that it was at the Glee Club in Birmingham again makes it even more memorable.

“Many of my listeners at the time still did not know I was doing stand-up, so for them to see me live in action was quite cool.”

Last year, Noreen took to the road for her first solo tour as a comedian. Speaking about the show, she said the audience would be taken on a journey “from my teenage years to adulthood, exploring the complexities of being British, Asian, a woman, and single. You get the idea”.

Noreen also runs her own comedy nights, called Ladies of Laughter with Noreen Khan.

What else is Noreen famous for?

Noreen is a woman of many talents. Just last week, she co-hosted the MBCC (Multicultural Business and Community Champion) Awards with fellow female comedian and Loose Women star, Judi Love.

Noreen is also a fully qualified yoga instructor. She has more than 14,000 subscribers to her yoga YouTube channel and says: “I’m on a mission to try and get more people to try yoga and then make it a part of your lifestyle to help you improve your mind, body and overall health.”

Noreen admits she is ‘nervous’ about taking part in Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Noreen on Celebrity MasterChef 2025

Noreen doesn’t have the highest of hopes for Celebrity MasterChef. Announcing her appearance on the show, she admitted on Instagram: “Your girl is repping and I’ve never been so nervous in all my life!!”

In the first episode of Noreen’s heat this week, she also confesses: “The words master and chef are two words that are not often associated with myself. My food knowledge is not that expansive.”

Noreen and her fellow competitors will play Under the Cloche and take part in a palate test in the first episode. They will then be challenged to make street food for John and Grace.

What time is Celebrity MasterChef on?

Noreen makes her Celebrity MasterChef debut tonight (Monday December 2, 2025) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The hour-long episode will give viewers their first real taste of what she can do.

There’s no elimination in the opening instalment of the week, so she’ll be back in the kitchen again tomorrow.

Heat 3 continues on Wednesday December 3, also at 8pm, and if Noreen impresses, she’ll move on to this week’s quarter-final on Thursday December 4 – airing at the later time of 9pm.

So, will Noreen prove a recipe for success… or end up a recipe for disaster? We’re about to find out.

Read more: Michelle Heaton is eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef over ‘dry’ shepherd’s pie and curdled cream pudding

Celebrity MasterChef starts at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday December 3, 2025.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be cheering for Noreen Khan on Celebrity MasterChef?