Celebrity MasterChef 2025: BBC switch up start time for tonight’s episode after going head-to-head with I’m A Celebrity

Celebrity MasterChef is back for 2025, and a new line-up of famous faces are hoping to cook up something special for the judges – so what time does it start today?

The latest season returned last night, (Monday, November 17). New MasterChef judge Grace Dent made her debut as Gregg Wallace’s replacement alongside John Torode, who has confirmed he will be leaving the BBC One show.

Five of the cast got straight into cooking their delights in the first round, where they rustled up street food.

Tonight, the stars will continue to the next stage. They will be required to cook a technically challenging dish. But be warned, Celebrity MasterChef’s schedule has changed on the BBC, so read on to find out what time it starts. So let’s look at when you can tune in to find out if the stars actually were just a recipe for disaster!

What time is Celebrity MasterChef on tonight? The first five celebrities will continue into the second round (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef 2025’s Episode 1 recap

This week sees the first five celebrities from this year’s 15-strong line-up head into the kitchen. They are Blue singer Antony Costa, Paralympian and actor Gaz Choudhry MBE, RuPaul Drag Race’s Ginger Johnson, soap star Katie McGlynn and Love Island’s Uma Jammeh.

Last night, they were seen whipping up a meal with a secret ingredient hidden underneath a cloche. They ranged from haggis to peanut butter, which really put them to the test.

The fivesome then had to demonstrate the power of their tastebuds. They had to identify meat, fish and veg using taste and touch alone. The winner – Gaz – won 10 minutes extra time for their final task.

This was a street food theme. Each of the five celebrities had to prepare a dish they would sell from a street food van, all cooked in the MasterChef kitchen.

Ginger – who cooked in full drag but whose actual name is Donald Marshall – impressed with spicy chicken wings. Uma also pleased the judges with beef skewers. And Katie had the judges smiling with Greek chicken gyros.

But Antony was told his pork kebabs were “just cooked” and the wraps could have been baked longer. Gaz, meanwhile, did a vegan fish dish using tofu and rice. But he was told by John that his rice was “too sticky”.

Grace Dent has made her Celebrity MasterChef judging debut (Credit: BBC)

First celebrity to leave

The five budding chefs were relieved to learn that no one was going home on day one. But that will all change tonight.

John said at the end of Monday’s episode: “Right now they are all safe. But very, very soon one of them is going to be going home.”

Grace replied: “Do we have to? I like them all.”

Tonight, Anthony, Gaz, Katie, Uma and Ginger will be battling it out for a place in the quarter final. One of their challenges will be set by Karan Gokani, creative director and co-founder of the successful Hoppers restaurant.

The gang will have to cook using one of Karan’s recipes – and it is not going to be easy. They have just 90 minutes to hand over a dish that packs a punch.

At the end, one of the five celebrities will be going home. The remaining four will go through to Thursday’s quarter finals.

One of the first five celebrities will go home tonight (Credit: BBC)

What time is Celebrity MasterChef on tonight?

Although Celebrity MasterChef episode 2 continues tonight, it’s at a different time of 8pm. It’ll still run for an hour, and end at 9pm.

It is on BBC One at a different time to the launch show, which aired at 9pm last night.

It comes after the BBC went head-to-head with ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! As Monday’s episode ran to coincide with the reality series.

Celebrity MasterChef continues at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday November 18, 2025

