Celebrity MasterChef’s Gaz Choudhry fails to impress Grace Dent and John Torode and is sent home

Celebrity MasterChef 2025 has lost its first budding chef after Gaz Choudhry was sent home.

The Paralympic basketball player was given his marching orders tonight by judges John Torode and Grace Dent.

Gaz and his fellow co-stars were challenged with whipping up some restaurant-quality food. But unfortunately, his vegan take on a beef stew did not go down well.

Gaz Choudhry is the first celeb eliminated from this year’s Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef: Gaz Choudhry sent home

In the second episode of Celebrity MasterChef, Gaz, Antony Costa, Ginger Johnson, Katie McGlynn and Uma Jammeh were introduced to top chef, Karan Gokani.

They were then challenged with cooking dishes using some of Karan’s restaurant-quality recipes.

But unfortunately for Gaz, he served up an undercooked roti topped with potatoes. Karan told him: “The potatoes for me could definitely have been spicier with a lot more seasoning. The bread for me is a little dry.”

Looking deflated, Gaz told the cameras: “I definitely didn’t do Karan proud. And the only Asian contestant in this heat, I think he had high hopes for me. I definitely think I let him down.”

But it was Gaz’s second two-course meal that put the nail in his coffin.

The basketball player whipped up a traditional Pakistani stew called a Nihari, which was a nod to his upbringing. However, rather than using slow-cooked beef, he made the dish plant-based.

Gaz served a soy-protein steak in sauce alongside naan breads. And although the breads were cooked better this time, his meat alternative fell flat.

The judges weren’t keen on Gaz’s plant-based stew (Credit: BBC)

Gaz’s plant-based Nihari gets the thumbs down

After tucking in, John told Gaz: “The plant-based meat is interesting because it’s actually an interesting flavour, it’s almost the flavour of salt beef.”

Grace, meanwhile, was harsher as she critiqued: “Your challenge was always going to be with this that traditionally it is a slow-cooked stew that takes pieces of beef and stewing it all slowly in the sauce. But you haven’t been able to do that.”

At the end of tonight’s show, Gaz lined up alongside Ginger, Uma, Antony and Katie. John then broke the news to Gaz that he was going home.

“There are only four quarter final places. The celebrity leaving us is Gaz,” John said.

Speaking outside, Gaz shared his disappointment at being eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef 2025. He admitted: “I’m a little bit disappointed, obviously.

“I would have liked to have stayed in the competition. But it’s really made me realise what it is that I love about cooking and food and how it can bring people together.”

Grace Dent was not impressed with Gaz’s plant-based stew (Credit: BBC)

When is the Celebrity MasterChef quarter final?

Ginger, Uma, Antony and Katie are now through to this week’s quarter final. The good news is, you don’t have too long to wait. You can see who impresses the judges and who gets sent home on Thursday night (November 20, 2025).

The series will continue at 9pm, straight after this week’s Celebrity Race Across the World.

One person who was particularly thrilled to make it through to the quarter final was Blue star Antony. He quipped to the cameras that he has “never even won pass the parcel”, so was delighted!

Celebrity MasterChef continues at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday November 20, 2025.