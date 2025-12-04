Celebrity MasterChef star Jodie Ounsley sent home after cheesecake disaster

Jodie Ounsley has become the latest hopeful to be sent home from Celebrity MasterChef 2025.

Judges John Torode and Grace Dent broke the news to the Gladiator star – better known to fans as Fury – that her apron had reached its final outing in the latest episode.

It means Jodie narrowly misses out on a coveted spot in the Celebrity MasterChef quarter finals. But what tripped her up in the end?

Celebrity MasterChef hopeful Jodie Ounsley sent home

This week’s Celebrity MasterChef is the third heat of the 2025 series. Jodie had begun the week alongside fellow competitors Alfie Boe, Noreen Khan, Ashley Cain and Alun Wyn Jones.

The celebrities were introduced to Alexina Anatole, a 2021 MasterChef finalist, on Wednesday. Alexina is known for her unusual ingredient combinations and has published two cookbooks.

The contestants were challenged with following one of Alexina’s recipes down to a tee. Jodie, who’s been branded a “fussy eater” by Grace, had to make pork and cranberry meatballs. But she really struggled with handling the raw meat.

Grace told her: “This dish really suffered from the fact that at one point, you became really frozen by everything that needed to be done.” John also described Jodie’s accompanying sauce as too “thick and claggy”.

The celebs had to whip up their best two-course meals for the next challenge. The food had to be perfect for a dinner party.

‘Freaked out by chicken’

Jodie, Alfie, Noreen, Ashley and Alun all worked up a sweat in the kitchen as they created their dinners. But Jodie’s was a “disaster”.

The professional rugby player served up pasta with spiced chicken in a tomato and chorizo sauce. She had trouble preparing the raw meat, again.

Jodie said as she cut the chicken: “Urgh, god.”

John asked: “Do you not like touching chicken? You battle people with giant cotton buds and you’re freaked out by a bit of chicken?!”

Jodie made a lemon cheesecake for dessert. Unfortunately, there were big issues with both of her dishes.

Grace told her, looking at her pasta: “Jodie, there are some good things separately in this bowl but, at the moment, they are all sitting separately and not talking to each other.”

Then, as she served up her cheesecake, Jodie told John and Grace: “Absolute disaster, I tell you. Look at the state of that.” They noted that Jodie’s cheesecake was “missing the base”.

John said: “There’s simply not enough butter in your base, so the biscuit hasn’t held together.” Grace added: “I love your cheesecake topping. The one thing this cheesecake is missing is a base.”

Jodie sighed: “It’s one of those moments where everything that could have gone wrong, went wrong.”

Grace broke the news to Jodie that she was leaving. Reflecting on her time in the competition, she said: “It’s been terrifying but I’ve actually enjoyed it.

“I always encourage kids to do something that scare them. Even if it was a complete disaster at times, I’ve learned a lot and enjoyed it along the way.”

When is Celebrity MasterChef on again?

Celebrity MasterChef is back on BBC One on Thursday December 4. The show will have a later 9pm start after two weeks of 8pm kick-offs.

Alfie, Noreen, Ashley and Alun will be fighting for their place in the semi-finals, and the pressure is well and truly on. First up is the dreaded teamwork pairs challenge, before they each plate up a two-course meal for this week’s celebrity judges: 2024 finalist Craig Doyle, 2023 finalist Amy Walsh and 2021 champion Kadeena Cox.

One hopeful will fall short – and their MasterChef journey will end right there.

Celebrity MasterChef 2025 continues at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday December 4, 2025.

