Celebrity MasterChef’s shock elimination after star falls ill during semi-final week

Celebrity MasterChef 2025 waved goodbye to two contestants in a shock double elimination during semi-finals week – but who ended up leaving?

Judges John Torode and Grace Dent pulled the plug on the pair’s culinary dreams after a jam-packed episode.

Meanwhile, Celebrity MasterChef contestant Ginger Johnson was also noticeably absent from the show. The Drag Race UK star had been forced to bow out of the first group task after being struck down with illness.

Here’s what had unfolded in the first Celebrity MasterChef semi-final episode of the week, including who went home and what happened to Ginger.

Celebrity MasterChef 2025 kicked off its semi-final week tonight (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef stars taken to Coombe Abbey for semi-final week

John and Grace have whittled the semi-finalists down to nine and the gang were handed a huge challenge tonight (Monday December 8, 2025). They were taken by coach to Coombe Abbey in Warwickshire.

The MasterChef contestants were told they would be cooking a medieval banquet for 80 medieval enthusiasts. And they all looked shell-shocked!

There was one contestant absent from the start. John told the group: “Sadly Ginger can’t be with us today, because she’s unwell. She will be joining us later in the semi-finals.”

The contestants were split into two teams. Dawn O’Porter, Ashley Cain, Jamie Lomas and Alfie Boe were put in the red team. Antony Costa, Katie McGlynn, Chris Hughes and Alun-Wynn Jones were the blue team.

The blue team made venison pie with celeriac mash and roasted vegetables. They also cooked cod with a herb crumb served with beans, peas and asparagus and a fennel sauce. Their third dish was mushroom and blue cheese quiche.

There was a huge disaster, though, at the hands of Antony. He almost dished up raw venison pie in an oven mishap.

John gasped: “Antony’s put the pie filling in the oven and the oven was on 100C not 180C. The pie filling hasn’t been cooked. It is now in a pot.”

Antony fumed: “The oven mucked it up for me. I’m gutted. I’ve let everyone down.”

The reds, meanwhile, made roasted pork loin and crackling, carrot and swede mash and red wine gravy. Their first vegetarian dish was trout en-croute, veg and fennel sauce. They also made a pearl barley risotto.

Both teams cooked up sticky toffee pudding. The blues also served an almond and cherry sponge and custard. The red team’s second dessert was fig and berry tart tatin.

Ginger Johnson returns for task two

The celebrities were back in the MasterChef kitchen for their second task. Ginger had returned to the competition and they were all tasked with making a pie to impress John and Grace. It could be sweet or savoury.

Ginger said: “I was absolutely gutted to not be able to take part in the last challenge. I’ve got to make sure my pie is strong enough to keep me in the competition, despite the fact I wasn’t there to join in.”

Ginger made rhubarb and raspberry Swiss meringue pie with a watermelon and sweet basil pesto. The judges looked slightly alarmed at how unusual complicated it was, but by the end, they loved it!

Ginger Johnson returned to Celebrity MasterChef for the second half of the episode (Credit: BBC)

Chris failed to impress the judges with his game pie, as it was served in a pot with just a pastry lid. He was told his game was “tough” by Grace, while John said it had “a few problems”.

Antony served poached pear and frangipani pies, but John pointed his pears were raw and still had their cores. Grace, however, said it was “wholly edible”.

Katie made an apple tart tatin, almond cream and caramel sauce. But John said the apples had “disappeared” and he was left with a caramel pie. Katie admitted she was “gutted”.

Who went home?

John and Grace decided to send Chris and Antony home.

Speaking about his exit from the BBC competition, Blue singer Antony said: “I knew it was my time to go today. Everyone was just unbelievable. I can’t cry about it. I’ve had a brilliant time.”

Chris, who is a Love Island star-turned-horse riding pundit, added: “I’m obviously sad to be going home. But to be honest, it’s probably expected. I’ve learned so much and it’s been an amazing experience.”

Chris and Antony were sent home by the Celebrity MasterChef judges (Credit: BBC)

When is Celebrity MasterChef on next?

There is no Celebrity MasterChef episode tonight (Tuesday, December 9). Instead, the next instalment of the semi-finals is scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2025, starting at 8pm and running for one hour.

The seven remaining contestants are lined up for two more challenges. First, they are tasked with recreating a dish from Italian chef Gennaro Contaldo – and anyone who failed to impress will be sent home midway through the episode.

The final six then have to cook a dish for John and Grace that truly means something to them, with one more celebrity leaving at the end of the show.

Semi-final week is set to conclude on Thursday December 11.

Celebrity MasterChef continues 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday December 10, 2025.

