Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off release date and start time for festive special

Celebrity MasterChef may have wrapped up for 2025, but the fun isn’t quite over yet thanks to a festive Christmas Cook Off heading to the BBC.

The broadcaster has lined up four new celebrity contestants for a one-off seasonal special, giving fans one last reason to stay glued to the kitchen this year. Aprons at the ready – there’s still a Golden Whisk up for grabs.

Here’s everything you need to know about who’s taking part in the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off and when you can watch it.

The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off is just days away (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off: Who is taking part?

Four famous faces will be stepping into the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen for the Christmas Cook Off.

Social media star GK Barry is among this year’s festive contestants. She became a household name in 2024 after appearing on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here. Since then, GK – whose real name is Grace Eleanor Keeling – has joined ITV’s Loose Women as a panellist and has continued to build her profile through celebrity interviews on her podcast, Saving Grace. She is currently in a relationship with professional footballer Ella Rutherford.

Also taking part is comedian and presenter Iain Stirling. He is best known as the sharp-witted narrator of ITV2’s Love Island, but began his career in stand-up comedy before moving into television. Iain is married to Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore, and the couple share one child.

BBC disability correspondent Nikki Fox is another celebrity hoping to impress the judges. She regularly appears on Watchdog and The One Show, using her platform to champion inclusion and disability awareness. Nikki recently tied the knot with her long-term partner Dave, marrying in June this year.

Completing the line-up is actor Kola Bokinni. Fans of Ted Lasso will instantly recognise him as Isaac McAdoo, the captain of AFC Richmond, in the hit Apple TV+ series.

Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni is taking part in the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off: Who are the judges?

John Torode and Grace Dent will return to judge the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off.

The pair have already overseen the entire 2025 series, which concludes tonight, so viewers will be familiar with their dynamic. Grace is also set to sparkle in blue sequins in the festive kitchen.

Grace, a restaurant critic and food writer, stepped in as Gregg Wallace’s replacement in December 2024. From next year, she will co-host Celebrity MasterChef alongside Michelin-starred chef Giorgio Locatelli, following the BBC’s decision to part ways with John. Grace will also front the civilian MasterChef, co-presenting with chef Anne Haugh.

Santa Mystery Box and a Christmas dinner

The celebrities will face two challenges in the Christmas Cook Off. First up is the Secret Santa Mystery Box, where each contestant receives a gift containing a recipe and all the ingredients needed to make it. The aim is to deliver a festive showstopper by sticking closely to the instructions.

A special guest judge will be tasting the dishes, with last year’s Celebrity MasterChef judge, Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola, joining Grace and John to help choose a favourite.

Next, GK, Iain, Nikki and Kola will be tasked with cooking the ultimate Christmas dinner. They will have two hours to create two courses, pulling out all the stops with plenty of festive flair.

After sampling the final plates, John and Grace will crown the Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Champion 2025, who will walk away with the coveted Golden Whisk.

Who will walk home with the Golden Whisk? (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off: When it is on

The wait won’t be long. The Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday December 22, 2025.

The show starts at 8pm and runs for an hour, finishing at 9pm.

It’s one Christmas celebration that’s firmly in the diary.

Read more: Who left Celebrity MasterChef tonight? Three finalists revealed ahead of BBC final

Celebrity MasterChef Christmas Cook Off starts at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday December 22, 2025.