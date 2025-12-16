Who left Celebrity MasterChef tonight? Three finalists revealed ahead of BBC final

Celebrity MasterChef is now just one episode away from crowning its 2025 winner after tonight’s elimination – but before the final could be locked in, one last celebrity had to leave the kitchen.

Tonight’s episode began with just four contestants following Jamie Lomas’ elimination earlier in the week. By the halfway point, that number had dropped to three, as judges John Torode and Grace Dent made a shock mid-show decision.

With only one day of cooking left before the Celebrity MasterChef Champion 2025 is revealed, here’s exactly who went home tonight, who’s still in the running, and when the final airs.

Tonight’s Celebrity MasterChef saw one last contestant leave ahead of this year’s final (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef tonight

Dawn O’Porter, Alun Wyn Jones, Alfie Boe and Ginger Johnson opened the episode with an emotional challenge. Each was asked to cook a dish dedicated to someone or something close to their heart.

John and Grace told the contestants they wanted them to “cook from the heart” and really feel the emotion on the plate. The stakes were high, as one celebrity would be eliminated immediately after this first round.

Dawn chose to make a kebab in honour of her husband Chris O’Dowd. She explained that the pair shared a kebab on the night she officially became his girlfriend, making it a meaningful choice.

Alfie opted for a two-layer cake dedicated to his late father, who died 28 years ago. One half was a Parkin cake – his dad’s favourite – while the other was a Belgian Les Misérable cake, referencing Alfie’s career as a tenor.

Ginger cooked a Christmas dinner with a twist, serving festive salmon alongside roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings. The drag artist, whose real name is Donald Marshall, dedicated the dish to her dad, who she says has always supported her.

Alun Wyn Jones made a Welsh-inspired surf and turf using lamb, leeks, laverbread and deep-fried cockles. He dedicated the dish to his dad, his wife and his many rugby fans.

Alfie Boe hit disaster when his cake fell over (Credit: BBC)

Who went home in Celebrity MasterChef tonight?

Not everyone had a smooth time in the kitchen.

Ginger’s dish was a huge hit, with both judges praising the flavours. John said: “It’s fun, it’s exciting, it’s definitely Christmas,” while Grace was equally impressed.

Dawn’s kebab also went down well, complete with Champagne served in a plastic bag – just like on her date night with Chris. John called it “fantastic”, while Grace described it as “fabulous”.

Alun ran into issues with his lamb, which needed flash-frying at the last minute as it was too rare. Grace noted the problem but praised his dauphinoise, while John said he would have liked the lamb fat rendered more.

Alfie suffered the biggest setback. One of his cakes collapsed while plating, and the Les Misérable layer was undercooked. Grace told him it tasted “a bit of eggs”, while John and Grace agreed it lacked buttercream and was too dry.

The judges ultimately decided to send Alfie home. While they loved his Parkin cake, the issues with the second layer sealed his fate.

As he left the competition, Alfie said: “This has been quite precious. These moments in life that come about are really special. I’m happy to be going home as a Celebrity MasterChef finalist.”

Alfie Boe left Celebrity MasterChef tonight (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity MasterChef: The final three

Alfie’s exit left Dawn, Alun and Ginger as the final three contestants of Celebrity MasterChef 2025. The trio were told they had earned their place at the Chef’s Table, with John warning them: “Hold on tight, you’re in for a ride.”

They travelled to The Boat, a three-rosette restaurant in Lichfield, Staffordshire, run by chef patron Liam Dillon. Each finalist had to recreate a dish from his current menu for six award-winning chefs.

Their critics were Lisa Goodwin-Allen, Sat Bains, Paul Ainsworth, Chet Sharma, David Taylor and Chantelle Nicholson – chefs who collectively hold five Michelin stars.

Dawn was tasked with a roast quail starter, Alun cooked lamb loin for the main, and Ginger took on a coffee parfait dessert. All three dishes were technically demanding.

Dawn’s quail was described as “perfect”, although one chef did find a tiny piece of bone. Alun’s lamb was praised as “delicious” and “pretty impressive”, while Ginger’s dessert earned glowing feedback, with one chef saying: “You wouldn’t know this had been done by a celebrity.”

No one was eliminated after the Chef’s Table. John confirmed: “All the lessons are over. It’s back to the MasterChef kitchen because there’s three cooks and only one that can be our winner.”

Dawn, Alun and Ginger are this year’s three Celebrity MasterChef finalists (Credit: BBC)

When is the final?

The Celebrity MasterChef 2025 Final airs on Friday December 19, 2025. The episode starts at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and runs for an hour.

Dawn, Alun and Ginger will each cook a three-course meal before John and Grace decide who takes the title. A preview of the final shows a frantic kitchen and plenty of pressure. But who will keep their nerve and be crowned Celebrity MasterChef 2025 champion?

