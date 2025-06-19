I’m A Celeb star GK Barry reveals cast are no longer speaking after Maura Higgins and Danny Jones kiss scandal

GK Barry has revealed the group chat between her I’m A Celeb co-stars has “died down” after the shock Danny Jones and Maura Higgins kiss scandal.

The reality star appeared in the 2024 series of the ITV show, alongside the likes of Maura Higgins, Danny Jones, Coleen Rooney and Jane Moore.

However, in March, Danny and Maura made headlines after photos surfaced of married McFly star Danny appearing to kiss Love Islander Maura at a BRITs afterparty.

The scandal caused a media storm, prompting Danny to issue a public apology to his wife, Georgia Horsley, and their young son.

Now, GK – real name Grace – has claimed the 2024 cast are no longer speaking…

GK Barry reveals I’m A Celeb cast no longer speak

In a recent interview on The Katie Price podcast, GK revealed which I’m A Celeb campmates she is still in contact with – seven months after the show wrapped.

However, according to the Loose Women star, the group has disintegrated…

Katie asked GK: “Have you kept in contact, because this is another thing, when I’ve done Big Brother and all of that, you’re like, Yeah, I’ll stay in contact…

“But you know the ones you’ll stay in contact with and some you just know… in the beginning you text and then…”

The pair made headlines this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The I’m A Celeb group chat ‘has died down’

GK admitted: “We had a group chat. It has died down slightly as you can imagine, it’s died down.”

She added: “But I still keep in contact with the Rev (Richard Coles) – and Dean (McCullough). I still keep in contact with a little bit, but mainly the Rev and Melvin (Odoom).”

GK then said: “I keep in contact with Melvin quite a lot.”

Maura and Danny’s scandal

Following the Danny and Maura scandal, his wife Georgia has reportedly given Danny a second chance. The couple are said to be working through the situation privately.

Maura, meanwhile, has kept a low profile. However, the Love Island star is said to be gearing up for her TV comeback, starting with an appearance on the BBC’s reboot of Blankety Blank, hosted by Bradley Walsh.

“Since that unfortunate incident, Maura’s kept to modelling jobs and posting glossy social media videos,” a source told The Sun. “But this will be her first TV appearance. She’s opening herself up to ribbing and scrutiny. But the BBC has ensured the drunken kiss stays off-limits because it’s a family show.”

