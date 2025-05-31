The winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2025 has been ‘revealed’, just hours before the grand final.

As anticipation drums up for the final tonight (May 31), the bookmakers have revealed who is tipped to become the show’s 18th winner.

It comes after hopeful Teddy Magic, eight, withdrew from the competition, with ITV and his parents sharing a statement.

Hear Our Voices are favourites to win (Credit: ITV)

Hear Our Voices tipped to win Britain’s Got Talent final

This Saturday (May 31) will see 11 acts take part in the final, including Blackout, Harry Moulding and Ping Pang Pong.

10 acts have made it through to the final. And they’ll be joined by a returning, as-yet-unannounced wild card entry too.

Now, the bookmakers have revealed who they think will win – and it’s good news for Hear Our Voice.

The Post Office choir are currently favourites to win with the bookies.

Brian O’Keeffe, spokesperson for BoyleSports, told ED!: “It’s all to play for as we prepare for the curtain to come down on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, and while it’s a close call between The Blackouts and Hear Our Voice, punters are giving the Post Office choir their stamp of approval.”

They currently have the choir at 7/4, with The Blackouts at 5/2.

The Blackout have odds of 5/2 (Credit: ITV)

Hear Our Voices have victory wrapped up ahead of Britain’s Got Talent final?

William Hill has also tipped Hear Our Voices to win, after previously having them at 25/1.

“Hear Our Voice opened up at 25/1 but have been backed into marginal favouritism at 13/8. Meanwhile, The Blackouts opened at 5/1 and are now 7/4 second favourites,” William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps exclusively told us.

Gambling.com Entertainment Expert, James Leyfield, exclusively told us: “Britain’s Got Talent has aired its longest-ever series this year, and viewers can create another historic moment on Saturday by crowning Hear Our Voice winners of BGT 2025.

“The Post Office choir have been backed into 11/5 first class favourites to deliver victory in the finale, relegating former frontrunners The Blackouts to second faves,” he then continued.

“Magician Harry Moulding is the best of the rest at around 6/1, while singer Stacey Leadbeatter, who has been well fancied throughout, is now out to 9/1. Hear Our Voice look likely to go off even shorter favourites on Saturday night, and they should send the others packing and seal BGT victory,” he then added.

Jasmine is least favourite to win at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Odds on other acts revealed

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale, it’s not looking good for acts such as Jasmine Rice, Vinnie Mckee and Binita Chetry.

Jasmine Rice and Vinnie McKee are currently the least favourites to win, with odds of 33/1, according to BoyleSports.

Gymnast Binita Chetry has odds of 28/1, whilst Joseph Charm has odds of 25/1.

Stacey Leadbeatter is at 9/1, with Ping Pong Pang and Olly Pearson at 10/1.

The Britain’s Got Talent final airs on Saturday May 31 at 7pm on ITV1.

