Britain’s Got Talent complaints over magician Harry Moulding

BGT has been hit with claims of a “set up” this evening as magician Harry Moulding gained a place in the final.

Tonight (May 24) saw the last of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals, with a final eight acts fighting it out in the hope of a place in the coveted final.

Magician Harry Moulding earned his place in the BGT finals (Credit: ITV)

In the end, it was magician Harry Moulding who made it through by golden buzzer and singer Binita Chetry by public vote.

However, the decision appears to have divided viewers with many taking to social media to complain that Harry’s act was “staged”.

Magician Harry Moulding makes BGT final

Harry began tonight’s trick by asking the judges to predict a seat number at random.

The apparently random audience member was then invited to join him on stage. The magician correctly guessed her name, Jess, and then invited her to pick a place at random.

After she chose Paris, a pre-recorded video was shown, showing Harry himself in Paris several days ago. He was seen speaking to a passerby, who turned out to be Jess’s boyfriend.

The act came to an emotional climax when Jess’ boyfriend appeared on stage to propose to her.

There was a proposal on Britain’s Got Talent tonight! (Credit: ITV)

BGT magician divides viewers

Many viewers were impressed by Harry’s magic, and touched by the proposal.

“A wedding proposal in a magician act?! A lovely sweet moment. Well done Harry,” tweeted one person.

Another person agreed: “A LIVE wedding proposal and GOLDEN BUZZER! What a moment for Harry Moulding – and the happy couple.”

However others thought they smelled a rat.

One person tweeted: “So you randomly selected an audience member and they just happen to be a well known TikTok couple with 77k followers? Interesting.”

So this random proposal on @BGT and yet the newly engaged Jess posted this on Instagram. Look out for us?? #bgt pic.twitter.com/aIi4wdR6Fm — Darren (@Darrenrub) May 24, 2025

Another person seemed to have spotted the same thing.

“This girl apparently isn’t a set up, yet she has an agent and 77K followers on TikTok,” They commented, continuing: “Would have enjoyed the act if it wasn’t for the complete set up at the end.”

Read More: Britain’s Got Talent viewers complain of ‘unfair’ CJ Emmons performance

Did you agree with the result? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.