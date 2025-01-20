Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has admitted to not knowing “half the people” who appear on the popular dancing show.

The ballroom dancer is a regular on Strictly, having appeared as a pro on the first 18 seasons, before taking on the judging role in 2021.

Despite being part of the BBC programme for years, Anton has now admitted he’s unfamiliar with many of the celebrities who take to the famous ballroom floor.

Anton Du Beke has been judging on Strictly since 2021 (Credit: Splash News)

Anton Du Beke’s shocking Strictly confession

During a conversation with the Times, Anton has made his confession.

The 58-year-old pro dancer said: “I don’t know half the people who come on Strictly Come Dancing. But they all turn out to be marvellous.”

In the old days of Strictly, we used to know everybody.

He added: “For example, I didn’t know of Tasha Ghouri, but she was extraordinarily fabulous. I had no idea who Joe Sugg was either. In the old days of Strictly, we used to know everybody,” he told the publication.

Anton explained that celebrity dancers evolve naturally, so “Strictly is not Love Island”. The judge continued: “There’s no point seeing gorgeous 25-year-olds dancing fabulously. We want the celebrity partners to reflect the people who watch the show.”

He used the opportunity to praise the comedian Chris McCausland, who lifted the glitterball trophy with Dianne Buswell in the latest series. He said the duo did a “remarkable job” and believes he would “probably not” have done as well as them on the show.

Anton says Strictly contestants should ‘reflect’ the British public (Credit: ITV)

Strictly 2024 was the ‘best’ series yet

Anton, who had previously hit back at the claims that Strictly wouldn’t be the same following the misconduct scandal, doubled down on his opinion of the show. He said Strictly 2024 was the “best it’s ever been”.

And, despite the controversy Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice was embroiled in, Anton is joining forces with him again to go on a live tour in 2025.

The dancing duo are hitting the road this summer for their double act and you can find all the details here.

