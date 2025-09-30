Strictly contestant Thomas Skinner and his dance partner Amy Dowden aren’t as close as it seems, according to one body language expert.

Since being announced for the 2025 series, Thomas has remained in the headlines. Over the past few weeks, the former Apprentice star has been recognised as this year’s most controversial celeb.

From being vocal about being a Donald Trump fan to admitting to cheating on his wife weeks after they tied the knot, Thomas has left the public divided.

After it was announced he was going to be paired with Welsh dancer Amy Dowden, many insisted she had been “done dirty”.

Amy and Thomas have remained in the headlines (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Thomas Skinner in ‘possessive move’ with Amy Dowden

Following their first dance together on Saturday night (September 27), many Strictly viewers hit back at Thomas, insisting they wanted him to be the first voted out.

The pair performed a paso doble and received a total score of 16 from the judges. They placed third-to-last on the leaderboard.

Despite the backlash online, Thomas said he was “over the moon” after his performance. The following day, Amy responded to trolls and urged people to “be kind”. However, she did not mention any backlash Thomas had received.

That said, according to language expert Inbaal Honigman, while the pair appear happy on screen, they might not be as close as they want us to think.

“Thomas is certainly thrilled that Amy is his partner. When they wave out to the audience [from the top of the stairs during the show’s opening], Tom takes a moment to gaze at the pro dancer, showing that he is thrilled to be sharing that moment with her,” Inbaal exclusively told ED! on behalf of OLBG.

“At the end of their routine, Tom looks down at Amy and helps her up, and when he hugs her, his arms and hands envelop her completely, indicating that he values her and wants to protect her. His arm around her shoulder, ready to receive their mark, Tom’s hand curls around to hold Amy close, in an almost possessive move.”

Body language expert thinks Amy and Thomas are ‘not close’ (Credit: BBC)

‘She wants to be seen as happy’

That said, Inbaal insisted Thomas and Amy “have not bonded as a dancing team yet”.

She added: “When they walk up the stairs to chat to Claudia Winkleman, they are not in step. They haven’t found the way to naturally keep in the same pace as each other. They’re getting a job done, but they’re not becoming close in any way.”

“Amy is slightly less pleased to be partnered with the businessman,” Inbaal insisted.

“Even though we see (and hear) her smiling, bouncing up and down and shrieking, her moves are just too exaggerated to be real.”

Inbaal told ED! that “Amy’s smile when she stares at Thomas is extreme”, and looks like “a cartoon character”. She believes it does not “indicate happiness, but more that she wants to be seen as happy”.

The pair will face the first public vote this weekend following their second performance.

