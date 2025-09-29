Amy Dowden supported by Strictly co-stars as she urges followers to ‘be kind’

Strictly star Amy Dowden was supported by her co-stars after she shared a statement urging her fans to “be kind”.

The Welsh dancer, who has been vocal about her cancer journey, returned to Strictly this year after her health forced her to pull out halfway through the competition in 2024.

For the 2025 series, Amy has been paired with former Apprentice star Thomas Skinner. Following their first performance together last weekend (September 27), Thomas faced backlash, with viewers declaring they wanted him to be the first voted out.

However, in a new social media post, Amy has appeared to hit back at online trolls with a lengthy statement.

Strictly star Amy Dowden shares emotional statement

In an Instagram post shared last night (September 28), Amy uploaded a video of herself from her BBC documentary, Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me.

Within the clip, the 35-year-old dancer can be seen in a hospital bed showing a nurse the nasty messages written about her online.

“As we step into a new week, let’s choose to be kind, always,” she wrote.

“I was raised to treat others the way I’d want to be treated, and to never judge a book by its cover. We never really know what someone else is going through. But what I do know is how upsetting it can be to be on the receiving end of negative comments.”

She continued: “I’m using my platform to hopefully help spread the right messages. Words matter! Online and offline. A cruel comment might take seconds to type, but its impact can last much longer. I remember a coach once telling me, it’s like a nail hammered into wood, even if you remove it, the mark will always be there.”

Amy said there are “so many young people online today”, urging her followers to “be the kind of role models they need”. She declared they should “be the reason someone smiles, not struggles”.

Amy also stated she couldn’t “believe it’s two years exact today” that she was “sat in the hospital showing these messages to my lovely nurse”.

She signed off the emotional post with: “#BeKind.”

‘We keep shining nonetheless’

Following Amy’s statement, her Strictly co-stars rushed to the comments section to share their support.

“You are an amazing person,” her 2025 partner Thomas Skinner wrote.

“It’s sad in all honesty you realise that people hate themselves and their lives … The only reason to go online and be disgusting. We keep shining nonetheless,” judge Motsi Mabuse said.

2024 contestant Tasha Ghouri shared three red heart emoji. Meanwhile, pregnant pro dancer Dianne Buswell posted two clapping hands.

“So incredibly proud of you always,” another fan expressed.

