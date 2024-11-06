Amy Dowden broke down in tears on tonight’s It Takes Two following her Strictly Come Dancing exit.

Dancer Amy, 34, has had to pull out of the remainder of Strictly due to a foot injury. Lauren Oakley will stand in for her and dance with JB Gill for however long he has left in the competition.

Appearing on Wednesday’s ITT, Amy became overwhelmed with emotion as she spoke to Janette Manrara.

Amy appeared on It Takes Two tonight (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden on Strictly exit

She told Janette: “I’m absolutely gutted. I have an insufficiency stress fracture on my shin.

“Nothing to do with my injury last year. I need to rest for a couple of weeks. JB has obviously got to continue but hopefully I’ll be back dancing in some capacity by the end of this series.”

I want to stress it’s nothing to do with any previous health scares.

Amy said she’s been keeping up to date with JB’s training with Lauren.

The dancer then broke down in tears as she gushed over her friendship with JB.

Amy broke down in tears on ITT (Credit: BBC)

Speaking about being back with everyone dancing, Amy tearfully said: “It was everything. Sorry, I’m heartbroken.”

Janette, 40, then reached out to hold Amy’s hand as she said: “It’s okay. You’ve got this.”

Amy said: “Being back with the Strictly family was the best rehab…” as she wiped away tears.

Amy then stressed that her injury is nothing to do with previous health scares. She said: “I’m just gutted because I was having the best time. It’s been such an incredible experience.

“This injury could have happened to anyone. I want to stress it’s nothing to do with any previous health scares.”

Amy has had to withdraw from Strictly 2024 (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Viewers supported Amy on social media. One person said on X: “Oh god Amy, this is heartbreaking for her.”

Another wrote: “Beautiful Amy showing her honest feelings on #ItTakesTwo. Hope for a quick recovery for you Amy.”

A third added: “Oh I’m gutted to see Amy so upset! She did so well to get back for this series. Wishing her all the best on a quick recovery.”

