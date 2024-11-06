JB Gill has shared an emotional new statement about his pro partner Amy Dowden following her sad exit.

Dancer Amy, 34, has had to pull out of the remainder of Strictly due to a foot injury. Lauren Oakley will stand in for her and dance with JB for however long he has left in the competition.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, JLS star JB reflected on his journey with Amy.

JB Gill and Amy Dowden

Alongside photos of him and Amy on Strictly, he wrote: “What a wild couple of weeks it’s been but I just want to say how grateful I am to Amy Dowden for everything she’s done as my partner to date.

“We were both SO excited to work together when we found out we were going to be partners earlier this year.

Your fight and determination are second to none.

“We talked and talked and talked in the holding room after we were paired, about life and aspirations and setting the groundwork to our involvement in a fabulous 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing.”

JB continued: “It was like we’d been friends forever and as a friend, it’s been heartbreaking seeing the wonderful journey we’d begun come to a halt.

“That said, I have nothing but admiration for you. Your fight and determination are second to none.”

Amy has had to quit the 2024 series due to a foot injury (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Amy Dowden’s Strictly exit

JB, 37, went on to praise Amy as her “dedication to your art shines through in your passion for what you love”.

He gushed: “You would literally give anything to be on that ballroom floor dancing and I feel truly honoured to have shared it with you for 6 weeks.

“Thank you for your patience and support through every week. Thank you for trusting me with your creativity, doing everything in your power to enhance my ability and make it resonate on a Saturday night.”

Concluding his emotional message, JB said: “Thank you for being the best teacher and helping me to fall in love with new styles of dance week after week after week.

JB shared a gushing statement to Amy (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

“You are one of life’s special people and although our strictly journey ends here, you will dance again and I know it won’t be the end of our partnership.

“Our memories and moments will forever be in Strictly history and I have no doubt you’ll be back, stronger and better than ever. God bless you always.”

