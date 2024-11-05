Amy Dowden’s tearful words to JB Gill live on Strictly days before shock exit

Just days before her unexpected exit from Strictly Come Dancing, professional dancer Amy Dowden shared heartfelt words with her partner JB Gill and his new dance partner Lauren Oakley.

The scene unfolded during Icons Week, where Claudia Winkleman and the rest of the couples gathered to discuss JB and Lauren’s performance.

Amy Dowden had some kind words for JB Gill and Lauren Oakley on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Amy on Strictly Come Dancing

Claudia, beaming with enthusiasm, praised the duo: “Well done! JB, Lauren, what a dance. And you did it with a new partner.”

JB took the moment to express his gratitude. “I did, but there are so many people to thank,” he acknowledged the choreographers.

“It’s been nice to come into it fresh, obviously, it’s a new partnership but we’ve been able to focus on the dancing and just do Amy proud,” he then gestured towards Amy, who was beaming with pride.

You two are just… I wish I was there with you.

Claudia pointed out Lauren’s dedication throughout the week: “Lauren, you just spent all week going: ‘We’ve just got to make Amy happy.'”

“I just wanted to make Amy proud,” Lauren confirmed. Turning to Amy, she added: “I hope we did. We had fun out there. I hope you had fun watching.”

“I’m so grateful to you, Lauren.” Amy replied.

“We did it for you. We did it for you,” Lauren reassured her.

The trio were seen embracing (Credit: BBC)

Amy Dowden’s words to JB Gill

The moment then took a sentimental turn as Amy shared a personal memory.

She said: “I saw Lauren dance when I was eight years old at Blackpool Tower, and I told her I was her biggest fan. So, thank you, Lauren, thank you.”

Amy began to get emotional as she added: “You two are just… I wish I was there with you.”

Lauren and JB were quick to comfort Amy, confirming: “You were, you were.”

“These scores are for the three of you,” Claudia agreed.

The judges then awarded JB and Lauren with one nine (from Craig Revel Horwood) and three 10s. The duo hugged Amy, who was tearful.

Amy looked tearful as JB and Lauren received their impressive scores (Credit: BBC)

The BBC confirmed on November 4 that Amy would be replaced by Lauren as JB’s partner for the remainder of the season.

This update followed after Amy sustained a foot injury.

Amy’s exit is particularly heart-wrenching, considering she had previously missed the 2023 sesries due to cancer treatment.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Amy said: “My heart is breaking right now.”

