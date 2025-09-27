Fans of Strictly are hoping that contestant Thomas Skinner will be the first to be booted off this year.

The former Apprentice star, 34, has been paired with Welsh dancer Amy Dowden for the 2025 series. However, since being announced for this year’s line-up, Thomas has been recognised as this year’s most controversial celeb.

He has been very open about being a Donald Trump fan and has been accused of having “flirtations” with Reform UK.

Not to mention, he admitted to cheating on his wife weeks after they tied the knot. Thomas claimed it was a one-off. However, the other woman insisted it was a three-month affair.

Strictly star Thomas Skinner during first live show

Tonight (September 27), Thomas and Amy performed their first dance of the series, which was a pasodoble.

When it came down to the judges’ scores, Craig Revel Horwood gave a two and Motsi Mabuse a four. Meanwhile, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke both gave a five.

As a result, Thomas and Amy received a total score of 16 during the first week.

‘Get him out’

Following tonight’s live show, Strictly viewers made it clear that they weren’t fans of Thomas. In fact, some viewers insisted he should be voted off first.

“Shame there isn’t any eliminations this week,” one user wrote on X.

“Praying to God he is first out. That was bloody dreadful. Poor Amy,” another person shared.

“Get him OUT,” a third wrote.

“Oh Amy, I’m so sorry you deserve so much better than Thomas Skinner,” a fourth said.

Despite the backlash online, Thomas said he was “over the moon” after his performance.

This weekend, no contestant will face the public vote. However, next week, the lines will be open following everyone’s second performance next Saturday (October 4). On Sunday (October 5), one celebrity couple will leave the competition.

