All the signs Dancing On Ice has been axed as ‘final nail in the coffin’ revealed – Holly’s strange sign-off; costumes sold; ratings blow

Dancing On Ice is increasingly looking like it’s been axed following its latest series, which finished earlier this month.

From Holly’s strange sign-off to costumes being sold, here are all the signs that the show has been cancelled for good…

Is this the final-ever cast of Dancing On Ice? (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice cancelled? Ratings take a hit

Throughout the course of the last series of Dancing On Ice, rumours were rife that the show would be axed following a slump in ratings.

At the height of its popularity, Dancing On Ice was bringing in 12 million viewers.

However, during the 2025 series, just 2.9 million viewers watched one episode.

There are very real fears this is the end of the road for Dancing On Ice.

It’s been reported that just 2.9 million watched the series launch this year too.

Speaking to The Mirror earlier this month, a source claimed: “There are very real fears this is the end of the road for Dancing On Ice. It’s had a good run for nearly 20 years and has a very loyal set of viewers who really love it. But the sad truth is there’s just not enough of them.

“We need bums on seats but the ratings have dropped to a point where it’s difficult to justify the cost,” they then added.

Bookies predict axing

According to bookies earlier this month, odds for the show to be cancelled have been slashed from 4/11 to 1/2.

Not a good look!

Holly sparked concerns Dancing On Ice has been cancelled (Credit: ITV)

Holly’s strange sign-off

At the end of the latest series of Dancing On Ice, Holly‘s sign-off for the 2025 series raised some eyebrows.

At the end of the final show, Holly and Stephen Mulhern said their farewells. However, rather than saying “see you next year”, Holly said: “See you next time”.

Some have since speculated that this may have been a hint that the future of Dancing On Ice isn’t set in stone…

Torvill and Dean bow out

The 2025 series also saw Torvill and Dean announce that they would be performing on the show for the final time.

In a pre-recorded video, Christopher Dean said: “It’s very emotional. We wanted to include as much of the professionals as we could.

“Going out there for our last performance, it’s our Olympics again. We just want it to be perfect,” he then continued.

“We are retiring our skating now and it’s just fitting we are able to do a final performance on Dancing On Ice.”

The duo had been performing on the show regularly since its launch in 2006.

Dancing On Ice axed? Costumes on sale on Ebay

Adding further fuel to the fire is the fact that costumes from the show’s have been put up for sale. They’re available on Ebay at the moment.

Andy Whyment’s 1980s pink, yellow, and blue bomber jacket is available from £10. Ferne McCann’s studded leather jacket, which she wore a few weeks ago, is also up for grabs.

Hannah Spearritt’s silver gown is available to buy, as is Vicky Ogden’s two-piece cream jacket and dress.

Pro skaters quit

Meanwhile, pro skaters have been calling time on the show recently.

Mark Hanretty, who has been on the show since the start, announced his departure from the show this year.

Mark started by declaring it the “end of an era”. He then wrote: “I wish I could thank each and every one of the amazing productions who have made my time on Dancing On Ice so memorable. I could post about you every day for weeks and still have more to say! However, I hope you all know I was thinking of you when I hurriedly said this on air!”

Brendyn Hatfield also announced his exit last year. He announced the news on Instagram.

“Here we go! Excited to be back for my sixth and final season of Dancing On Ice. Let’s make this one the best one!” he said at the time.

Vanessa Bauer also seemingly hinted that her time on the show was over. Taking to Instagram, she shared several snaps and videos of herself behind-the-scenes on the 2025 series.

“A final twirl,” she wrote.

“Very grateful to be part of this beast of a show with the most amazing cast and crew. grateful also for the little setback and everything it has taught me but so happy to recover well and slowly be back skating. The next adventure awaits,” she then added.

Has Dancing On Ice been cancelled? (Credit: ITV)

Set heading into ‘long-term storage’

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed that staff now think they’ve spotted the “final nail in the coffin” for the show.

A source alleged: “The staff have been told that the set is going into long-term storage and everyone thinks this is the final nail in the coffin.

“Nobody’s heard anything about the show next year and casting for the show usually starts next month, with the cast confirmed in June,” they then continued.

“At this stage bosses are normally approaching celebs and auditioning them – but there’s nothing, and with the set being dismantled, this can’t be a good sign.”

ITV issue statement

However, ITV has said that there has been no decision made when it comes to the future of the show.

“The Dancing On Ice team has been fully concentrating on the recent 2025 series, therefore no decision has been made yet about any forthcoming return,” they said.

The most recent series of Dancing On Ice is available to watch on ITVX.

