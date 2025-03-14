Dancing On Ice star Mark Hanretty has said goodbye to the show, days after the latest series came to an end.

The professional skater finished second on Dancing On Ice 2025 alongside his partner Michaela Strachan.

Although he spoke about leaving previously, Mark hasn’t revealed the reason behind his decision to exit the ITV show after more than a decade.

Mark Hanretty joined Dancing On Ice in 2011 (Credit: Splash News)

Mark Hanretty exits Dancing On Ice

The pro skater took to Instagram on Thursday (March 13) to look back at his journey on the ITV show as he hung up his skates.

Calling it the “end of an era”, Mark shared his love for the show in a long caption. He said: “I wish I could thank each and every one of the amazing productions who have made my time on Dancing On Ice so memorable. I could post about you every day for weeks and still have more to say! However, I hope you all know I was thinking of you when I hurriedly said this on air!”

In the next post, a clip that showed Holly Willoughby interviewing him and Michaela, Mark said: “Celebrating the end of my DOI pro skating career with our precious baby girl on her birthday.”

In the clip, from the Dancing On Ice final, Mark is heard saying: “There are so many people you don’t see that make this the amazing show it is. So thank you to you and all of them!”

Fans wish him luck

Ahead of the latest series of Dancing On Ice, Mark revealed his 12th season on the show would be his last.

He said: “I’m as excited as ever and so grateful for the chance to work on the greatest show on ice once again. This will be my last year as a pro skater and I’m eager to soak up every second of it!”

Michaela and Mark finished second in the 2025 series (Credit: ITV)

Responding to Mark’s farewell note, his skating partner Michaela wrote: “We may not have won the trophy. But I won the best prize, being partnered with the nicest and kindest man on the ice. Couldn’t have wished for anything better than experiencing this crazy journey with you.”

Wishing him luck in his future endeavours, one follower wrote: “I’ve followed you from the beginning of your DOI journey and here until the end. I’m so glad you finally got your last dance – the Bolero – I’m looking forward to your new adventures.”

Another added: “You’ll be missed so much! My favourite pro for many years now. So talented and kind to boot! All the best for your future.”

