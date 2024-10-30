Dancing On Ice 2025 is just a few months away and for two of the show’s pro skaters, it will be their last series.

Mark Hanretty, 39, and Brendyn Hatfield have revealed they’ll be leaving the series after the 2025 run.

It comes as next year’s pro skating line-up was announced this week. The Dancing On Ice contestant line-up for 2025 was revealed in October.

This week, ITV unveiled the pro skaters returning for another series.

Returning to the rink are Brendyn, Mark, Andy Buchanan, Annette Dytrt, Colin Grafton, Sylvain Longchambon, Tippy Packard, Vanessa Bauer, Vanessa James and Vicky Ogden.

Meanwhile, the show will welcome two new pros. Eric Radford and Molly Beth Lanaghan will join the new series.

However, two of the pro skaters – Brendyn and Mark – have revealed they won’t be back after the 2025 series.

The 2025 series of Dancing On Ice will be Mark’s last (Credit: ITV)

Mark said on his Instagram: “I’m back! Hard to believe I’m embarking on my 12th series of Dancing On Ice.

“I’m as excited as ever and so grateful for the chance to work on the greatest show on ice once again. This will be my last year as a pro skater and I’m eager to soak up every second of it!

“Good luck to all the team and here’s to a fantastic series!”

Fans expressed their sadness over Mark skating for the final time. One person said: “Not your last, don’t do this to us Mark.”

Another commented: “Omg Mark don’t do this to me, all my favourite skaters are leaving.”

Brendyn won’t return after the 2025 series of Dancing On Ice (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brendyn Hatfield and Mark Hanretty exits

Meanwhile, Brendyn commented on Mark’s post: “The man the myth the legend. Can’t wait to celebrate our final seasons together.”

He also said on his Instagram: “Here we go! Excited to be back for my 6th and final season of Dancing On Ice. Let’s make this one the best one!”

Fans were also gutted to see Brendyn go, as one said: “Glad to hear that you will be back but sad to hear it’s your last.”

This year’s celebrity line-up includes the likes of Ferne McCann, Chelsee Healey, Sam Aston, Charlie Brooks, Sir Steve Redgrave and Michaela Strachan.

