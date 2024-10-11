Dancing On Ice has revealed its 2025 stars in its first cast photo – and fans are over the moon.

The “greatest show on ice” returns to screens next year for its 17th series. Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will be back to front the show and welcome a brand new batch of celebs to the ice.

The likes of Sam Aston, Ferne McCann and Chris Taylor have all signed up to show off their best moves. And ice legends Torvill and Dean are returning too, to give their critiques and thoughts.

And this week, the 2025 cast got together for the first time – and fans have dubbed them as the “best line-up ever” on Dancing On Ice.

The show returns to screens next week (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2025 cast

On Thursday (October 10) the Dancing On Ice 2025 stars were out on the ice for the first time. The official social media account for the show uploaded a slew of snaps and videos from the day.

The famous faces could be seen posing in a group photo, while in a video, The Traitors star Mollie Pearce was seen skating on the ice.

The post was captioned: “And they’re off…! Swipe through for a sneak peek at what happened when our #DancingOnice Celebs met for the first time, and took their first steps on the ice (under the watchful eye of @torvillanddeanofficial).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice)

Fans ‘so excited’ for new series

What’s more, it didn’t take Dancing On Ice fans long to share their excitement in the comments section. One person said: “So excited to see the series back again! Good luck to everyone.”

Someone else wrote: “Oh my goodness, I’m so excited, good luck to each one and cannot wait for the program to start and to know the pairings.”

A third penned: “Probably the best line-up ever.”

Another gushed: “Loving this line-up.”

The Traitors star Mollie is the favourite to win (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2025 star favourite to win as odds emerge

After the full Dancing On Ice line-up was confirmed this month, a flurry of odds has poured in to bookmakers.

Currently, according to betideas, The Traitors star Mollie Pearce is favourite to win the upcoming series, with odds of 3/1. What’s more, Waterloo Road actress Chelsee Healey is in second place with odds of 7/2. Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey follows with odds of 5/1.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com, said: “The line-up for the next series of Dancing On Ice has finally been confirmed and we make Mollie Pearce the 3/1 favourite to win the 2025 competition.” They then added: “Chelsee Healey is a 7/2 shot and Team GB legend Dame Sarah Storey is 5/1 in the market.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Chris Taylor: ‘Painful’ split, link to Loose Women legend, Barbie role and ‘disrespectful’ behaviour

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.