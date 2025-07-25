Here We Go star Alison Steadman has revealed the real reason why her theatre days are behind her.

The Gavin and Stacey star, 78, opened up about the heartbreaking decision during an appearance on This Morning today (Friday, July 25).

Her decision comes months after an accident in Dubai left her in a wheelchair for eight weeks. Back in February, Alison revealed that she “went flying” after tripping on an uneven pavement. She flew back to the UK and had treatment at home. However, she said the pain she’d endured had been “terrible”.

Speaking to new host Olivia Attwood and Dermot O’Leary, Alison discussed her new series of her show, Here We Go, which will air on the BBC. However, she also spoke about why she won’t be acting on stage any more.

“This breaks my heart. You don’t want to do theatre any more,” Dermot said. “Stage fright?” Olivia chimed in.

“Yeah, really. I’ve put my shift in and it was my favourite thing. I absolutely loved it, but no more,” Alison replied.

Alison’s stage career

Alison has enjoyed an illustrious stage career, spanning decades.

After leaving the East 15 acting school, she began her stage career in Lincoln, portraying schoolgirl Sandy in The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie. She portrayed the monstrous Beverley in Abigail’s Party, a role she later reprised when the show was adapted for television.

In 1992, she won an Olivier Award (one of the most prestigious theatre awards) for her role in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice. The star has also featured in plays such as Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Entertaining Mr Sloane, and Hotel Paradiso, performing in a range of theatres, including the Royal Court, the Old Vic, and the National Theatre.

In 1998, she received an Olivier nomination for her role in The Memory of Water. In 2014, she starred in Thérèse Raquin at the Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Alison on her new show

Elsewhere in the interview, Alison spoke about the new series of Here We Go, in which she plays the role of Sue Jessop.

“We’re so excited,” she gushed. Discussing what Sue’s been up to, she said: “Well, she’s moved in with them, it’s what she’s always wanted! She’s living with them, she’s rearranged the kitchen, as mothers-in-law do. She just loves it, she just loves being with all the family.

She also spoke about the unique way in which the show is filmed. Here We Go is filmed in one-take, similar to Netflix smash hit Adolescence. “It’s filmed always in one long take, so there’s no cuttings. It’s quite tough sometimes. It’s just quite tiring, sometimes the scenes can be four, five pages long,” she said.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. The new series of Here We Go launches tonight (Friday, July 25) at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

