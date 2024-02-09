Vanessa Woodfield: Everything you need to know as Charity’s ex returns to Emmerdale

Vanessa Woodfield turned up at the end of this evening’s episode of Emmerdale, with son Johnny in tow. She was apparently responding to a cry for help from best friend Rhona, who’s run off with baby Ivy.

So why is Vanessa back? Where has she been? And, is she staying?

Vanessa left the village at the end of 2022 (Credit: ITV)

Vanessa’s return

In this evening’s episode (Friday, February 9), we saw Vanessa arrive at the cottage where Rhona had fled with little Ivy.

Rhona had taken the drastic action after Ivy’s dad Gus announced he was taking the baby to live in France. Heartbroken, Rhona gathered up Ivy and legged it.

And somewhere along the way, she obviously called Vanessa! Because as Marlon and Mary frantically tried to contact Rhona, it was Vanessa who arrived, along with her son, Johnny.

Who is Vanessa?

Vanessa is a vet, just like her best friend Rhona. The pair became firm friends at University and have been thick as thieves ever since. Vanessa is Tracy Robinson’s half-sister (so she’d best be expecting an emergency call from her any moment!) She’s got one son, Johnny, who is eight, and she used to be engaged to Charity Dingle!

Vanessa and Rhona are firm friends (Credit: ITV)

Rhona Goskirk and Vanessa Woodfield

Not long after Vanessa Woodfield came to the village, Rhona became addicted to painkillers. At the time, poor Vanessa was in love with her best friend and when she admitted it, Rhona told her she felt the same.

But Rhona was only telling Vanessa what she wanted to hear so she would keep giving her pills.

Luckily, Rhona ditched the pills, Vanessa got over her heartbreak, and the pair reconciled.

Pregnancy

Vanessa started a romance with teenager Kirin Kotecha – Priya Sharma’s stepson!

But when Vanessa had a cancer scare, Kirin let her down and she dumped him. She rebounded into the arms of Adam Barton and the pair had a one-night stand, before Vanessa and Kirin got back together.

When Vanessa found out she was pregnant she didn’t know who the dad was. She took a DNA test but Rakesh – Kirin’s dad – intercepted the results and changed them to show the baby was Adam’s.

Johnny was born 14 weeks early and almost died. Vanessa struggled to bond with her son .

When she found out Kirin was the dad, she was shocked and Adam was so heartbroken that he planned to run off with the tot – sound familiar, Rhona?! Fortunately Adam changed his mind and the kidnap attempt made Vanessa realise she loved her son.

Vanessa and Tracy haven’t always seen eye to eye! (Credit: ITV)

Finding Tracy

Vanessa was surprised when she went to visit her dad Frank Clayton in hospital – and Tracy was already by his bedside.

It turned out, Tracy was Vanessa’s half sister! The pair have different mothers and hadn’t known about each other growing up.

They didn’t get on at first but now they’re firm friends.

Vanessa and Charity were a big hit with the fans (Credit: ITV)

Vanity

Vanessa and Charity Dingle kissed one night when they got locked in the Woolpack together. Though their relationship was a little rocky to begin with, they soon became official.

Vanessa supported Charity through reporting her abuse at the hands of dodgy police officer DI Bails.

She and Charity got engaged, but didn’t make it down the aisle thanks to Graham Foster locking Charity’s son, Ryan, in a shed.

Cancer diagnosis for Vanessa Woodfield

Vanessa was diagnosed with bowel cancer. Worried she would die, she asked Charity to adopt Johnny. Charity agreed.

But towards the end of her treatment, Vanessa started acting distant, and despite the adoption going ahead, she went to stay with her mum.

Charity felt neglected and ended up kissing a stranger – who turned out to be her now husband Mack.

Vanessa found out the truth and the pair broke up. But do they still have feelings for one another? Could Vanessa be the person to help Charity through her PTSD?

Will Vanessa be the one to help Charity? (Credit: ITV)

Where has Vanessa been? Is she back for good?

Vanessa has been working in Canada whilst real life actress Michelle Hardwick was on maternity leave. But now she’s back!

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Michelle Hardwick revealed: “Rhona needs her, Tracy needs her. This is now where she needs to be. She goes back to Canada to tie everything off there and gets all their stuff, and comes back for good.”

With Vanessa making a permanent return, we can’t wait to see what trouble she stirs up in the village!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

