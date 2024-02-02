Emmerdale: Charity suffering from OCD, new fan theory predicts

Last night in Emmerdale (Thursday, February 1), Charity lashed out at her son Moses as he was making too much noise on his drum.

She told him to get out, prompting Moses to take this literally and run away somewhere in the village.

After watching these recent scenes, a new fan theory suggests that Charity is struggling with OCD as well as PTSD.

Emmerdale: Charity scared Moses off

Since Harry’s death, Charity has been struggling with the weight of what she did. The shooting has been playing on her mind ever since.

At first, she tried to hide her struggle but Moira ended up picking up on her behaviour. Charity then confided in Moira about her inability to escape from Harry in her mind.

Last night, Moses was playing with his toy drum when Charity lashed out at him. She couldn’t cope with the loud noise, being reminded of the gunshot.

Moses then went running off, with Charity worrying as to where he was. Just before they had chance to call the police, Moses was found safe and sound.

Emmerdale fan theory: Charity has OCD?

As well as her PTSD symptoms, some soap fans have noticed symptoms of another condition too. Charity has been constantly cleaning her house in a bid to distract herself as well as checking that the doors are locked – and now fans think that she might have OCD too.

One fan asked: “Emmerdale, is checking the doors repeatedly the beginning of OCD?”

A second viewer also wondered: “Has Charity developed OCD?”

A third Emmerdale fan agreed and stated: “OCD and PTSD for sure.”

A final fan questioned: “Is Charity’s cleaning obsession the same as Craigy’s light switch flicking?,” referencing Craig Tinker’s struggle with OCD in Coronation Street.

Does Charity have OCD?

Emmerdale have confirmed that Charity’s storyline is seeing her struggle with PTSD after Harry’s shooting.

However, they haven’t yet clarified whether this will also include an OCD journey for the character as well. Charity seems to be displaying symptoms of OCD, but will she get this officially diagnosed?

