Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tracy ends her marriage to Nate

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Monday, February 5), Tracy decides that it’s time for her and Nate to part ways and split up.

Nate fails to understand why their marriage must be over, storming off in a moment of anger.

But, is this really the end for Tracy and Nate’s marriage in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tracy breaks Nate’s heart (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy splits up with Nate

Tonight, Moira warns Tracy not to destroy her marriage to Nate over Caleb. However, Tracy fails to listen to this.

She sits her husband down and breaks his heart by telling him that she doesn’t love him anymore. They’re over.

Nate doesn’t understand why Tracy has suddenly changed her feelings towards him, heading out in anger.

Caleb then offers for Nate to stay over at his place after seeing him in quite the state outside. But, will he regret being so kind?

Angelica takes a big step (Credit: ITV)

Angelica faces the music

Angelica gets ready to go back to school for the first time since Heath’s death.

Meanwhile, Bob makes it very clear to Jimmy that they can never be friends again after his betrayal.

Wendy tries to get through to Bob, begging him to reconsider ending his friendship with Jimmy.

Jimmy and Nicola then worry as they await for Angelica’s upcoming home visit from the Youth Justice Worker. Will it all go smoothly?

Rhona wants Ivy to stay (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona wants the worst for Gus

Gus thinks that he’s capable of looking after Ivy and reveals to Rhona and Marlon that he wants her back full time.

He then packs up Ivy’s belongings and leaves with her. Rhona’s devastated and hopes that Gus struggles again so that he no choice but to bring her back.

Belle isn’t clued up on the wedding arrangements (Credit: ITV)

Belle wants in on the action

Belle’s not impressed when she realises that Tom knows more about the wedding arrangements than she does.

She then joins Tom in arranging a joint Stag and Hen Do with Suzy’s help. But, will there be any arguments?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

