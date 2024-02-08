Emmerdale: As Rhona kidnaps baby Ivy, a legal expert details the lack of rights she has to the child

Tonight in Emmerdale (Thursday, February 8), Rhona looked after Ivy for the day and soon ended up running away with her.

This came after Gus revealed that he would be moving to France with Ivy, meaning that Rhona wouldn’t be able to co-parent.

With Rhona kidnapping baby Ivy, here’s what she can expect to happen next for her and the child.

Rhona and Ivy went missing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rhona ran away with baby Ivy

During this evening’s episode of Emmerdale, Gus allowed for Rhona and Marlon to look after Ivy for the day whilst he prepared things ready for their move to France.

When Rhona realised that Gus wasn’t going to stay and let her co-parent, she confided in Charity who encouraged her to fight for Ivy.

With this advice, Rhona told Marlon that she was taking Ivy outside to go on a walk. However, she really packed up her belongings and kidnapped the baby girl instead.

Marlon was horrified to discover Rhona and Ivy gone, lying to Gus that they had just gone out for a drive.

After Gus let Marlon and Rhona look after Ivy for another day, Marlon and Mary set off in a desperate search for Rhona and the baby.

Things don’t look good for Rhona (Credit: ITV)

What should happen to Rhona next in the eyes of the law?

Despite Ivy sharing Rhona’s DNA, as Rhona did not carry and birth her, she actually has no legal rights to her. A couple of legal experts have now told Entertainment Daily! that this could lead to a strong punishment for Rhona as she technically abducted the baby girl.

Beverley Jones, a Partner in Family Law at JMW Solicitors said: “In this instance Rhona would be arrested. This is because despite the use of her embryos, kidnap is a criminal offence. The fact that she is biologically related would not alter this, as she has taken the child without the consent of the person/people with parental responsibility, which in this case would be her legal parents, Gus and Lucy.”

She then added: “Furthermore, Rhona would not have an automatic right to make an application to the court to apply to spend time with the child as she is not a legal parent in the eyes of the law, but it is likely she would be given permission to make an application due to her biological connection to the child. The court would then need to consider whether it was in the child’s best interests to have a relationship with her. In normal circumstances it is likely she would have been successful in this application, but obviously the kidnapping would not help her case and it is likely that Gus would oppose her application on the basis that he is fearful of abduction again.”

Rhona could go to prison for taking Ivy (Credit: ITV)

Could Rhona go to prison for the abduction of Ivy?

Theresa Wright, a Family Solicitor at Britton and Time added: “Despite her biological connection, as Rhona is not a legal parent of the child her actions would be considered child abduction, a criminal offence under the Child Abduction Act 1984 (section 2), which carries a sentence of up to 7 years in prison. However, her position as the embryo donor and the

way in which the embryo was obtained could be considered as mitigating circumstances if she had to go on trial for the offence.”

It seems as though Rhona has made things worse for herself by kidnapping Ivy. As she’s not legally Ivy’s parent, she could face up to seven years in prison.

Theresa Wright also admitted that: “She may have to accept that she will never be a legal parent of the child.”

But, will things eventually go in Rhona’s favour? Or, will she lose Ivy for good?

