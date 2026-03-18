Things are going from bad to worse for Paddy and Dylan in Emmerdale, and after their shock confession, the pressure is really piling on. But in tonight’s episode, an unexpected figure steps forward in a desperate bid to help, even if it could make everything far more dangerous.

Following the dramatic events of Tuesday March 17, the fallout continues as Mandy and Aaron scramble to find someone who can back up a crucial claim about Ray.

With Laurel refusing to get involved, attention quickly turns to a surprising alternative. But is putting their faith in this person a risk too far?

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WARNING: This article contains spoilers about Paddy, Bear and Dylan for the Emmerdale episode airing on Wednesday March 18, which has not yet aired on ITV, but is already available to stream on ITVX and YouTube.

Paddy made a confession in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Paddy, Bear and Dylan in serious trouble in Emmerdale

This week’s storyline has seen Paddy, Dylan and Bear backed firmly into a corner. After being brought in for questioning, Bear was pushed so hard by DS Walsh that he ended up making a shocking false claim.

In a moment of frustration, he declared that he had intended to kill Ray and would do it again.

That statement has left him in a deeply serious situation. What began as a case of self-defence has now escalated. The CPS have upgraded the charge from manslaughter to murder, leaving very little room for manoeuvre.

Faced with the gravity of it all, Paddy and Dylan chose to come clean about what really happened, including their involvement in the cover-up. DS Walsh responded by charging them with perverting the course of justice, making it clear the consequences could be severe.

The family are distraught over Paddy and Dylan’s move (Credit: ITV)

Aaron and Mandy search for a way out

As tonight’s episode unfolds, the reality of the situation hits hard. The family are told just how serious things have become, with the potential sentence for perverting the course of justice hanging heavily over Paddy and Dylan.

With Bear’s damaging admission already on record and their own credibility in question after lying, the chances of a positive outcome appear slim.

Their solicitor Zara makes it clear that the only real hope is finding someone who can testify that Ray intended to kill Dylan. If that can be proven, the entire case could unravel.

Determined to find a solution, Mandy and Aaron begin looking for someone willing to back up that claim. Their thoughts quickly turn to Laurel, the last person to see Ray alive, who had previously said she would help however she could.

Arthur had a confrontation with Ray the day he died (Credit: ITV)

Laurel says no as Arthur makes a risky offer

However, when approached, Laurel refuses to lie. She stands firm, insisting she cannot make a false statement, especially with her children to consider.

With that door firmly closed, Mandy and Aaron are left with few options. But the situation takes an unexpected turn when Arthur overhears their conversation and is stunned by Laurel’s refusal.

Later, he tracks them down and offers to lie to the police himself in order to help.

Aaron is immediately uneasy, questioning whether it is far too dangerous. But Mandy believes they have no real alternative and thinks they should take the chance.

The big question now is whether Arthur can really be trusted. Is he genuinely trying to help, or could his involvement make an already complicated situation even worse?

As tensions rise, one thing is clear, more lies could either save them or push everything beyond repair.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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