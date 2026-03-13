Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy faces prison after Bear’s outburst and only Laurel can help

Bear Wolf appeared back on form in Emmerdale tonight, but his sudden return to fighting fitness quickly turned into a nightmare for Paddy after DS Walsh arrived to arrest him for breaking his bail conditions.

The dramatic scenes left Paddy horrified and it seems things are only set to get worse. Upcoming episodes reveal Bear’s actions will have serious consequences for everyone involved.

Bear insisted he was ready to be released (Credit: ITV)

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Bear returned in Emmerdale tonight

Friday’s episode (March 13) saw Paddy receive a call from the secure mental health unit telling him Bear was being assessed for release. He has only been there for less than two weeks, but the medication and therapy sessions appear to have made a huge difference.

When Paddy arrived at the unit, he found his dad upbeat and convinced he was ready to leave. Bear said he had accepted what Ray and Celia had done to him and was prepared to answer any further questions the police might have.

Paddy, however, was far from reassured. Concerned about what might happen next, he begged Bear to deliberately fail the assessment so he could avoid being sent to prison.

Bear refused. Insisting he was well again, he said he was ready to face whatever came next, including being remanded in custody.

So when he was allowed home, it did not take long for DS Walsh to show up and take him straight back to the police station. Bear now faces further questioning about Ray, as well as being in trouble for breaking his bail conditions and assaulting Jacob.

Things don’t go well in the interview room (Credit: ITV)

Bear loses control next week

Despite Bear insisting he is completely fine, spoilers for next week suggest the pressure soon takes its toll.

During another interrogation with DS Walsh, tensions begin to rise. Walsh believes Bear’s wrestling background means he knew exactly what he was doing when Ray died.

Bear strongly denies the accusation. But the questioning pushes him too far and he ends up losing his temper.

In a shocking moment, Bear claims he killed Ray in order to protect Paddy’s name.

The outburst could have huge consequences, particularly as it undermines the original claim of self-defence. Paddy is left desperately worried about what this means for his dad and their future.

Paddy feels he has no choice but to confess (Credit: ITV)

Paddy comes clean after Bear shock in Emmerdale

Meanwhile Paddy is battling with his own mental health struggles. Seeing Bear locked up again after everything Ray and Celia put him through is simply too much.

Paddy admits the situation is his worst nightmare and begins to feel the pressure closing in.

Believing there is only one way forward, he decides he must finally tell the truth about what really happened. He knows this will also implicate him, but he cannot see another option.

Dylan refuses to let him face it alone. The pair head to the police station together, with Mandy by their side as she struggles to come to terms with what is about to unfold.

Laurel was the last person to see Ray alive (Credit: ITV)

One hope left

Both Paddy and Dylan confess their roles in the murder cover-up and are charged with perverting the course of justice.

With bail uncertain, the devastated family begin searching for a way to help. They realise they need someone who can confirm Ray intended to kill Dylan.

Laurel was the last person to see Ray alive, giving them hope she could provide crucial evidence. But whether she will be able to testify and help clear Bear, Paddy and Dylan remains to be seen.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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