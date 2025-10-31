Is Callum dead? ITVX early release reveals his fate following April attack

WARNING: This piece contains huge spoilers for tonight’s episode of Emmerdale, which is available for streaming now on ITVX and YouTube, but has yet to air on ITV1 – in which the fate of Callum is revealed.

The fate of Callum is revealed in Emmerdale today (Friday, October 31) after April left him for dead last night. April’s act of desperate self-defence came as Ray and Celia forced her to meet with Callum, who she was supposed to bed. April couldn’t go through with it though, and tried to leave.

Nasty Callum wouldn’t take no for an answer though, and attempted to force himself upon her. April responded by hitting him over the head with a vodka bottle. And, as the episode ended, things didn’t look good for Callum.

Did he survive April’s attack?

ITVX early release reveals fate of Callum

Picking up where yesterday’s episode left off, April is horrified to realise that she’s killed Callum. She tells Ray and Celia what has happened, sharing how she fought back after Callum attempted to force himself upon her.

Celia then sends Ray to dispose of the body. Arriving on the scene, Ray verifies that Callum is dead. He calls a man in a van to come and collect the body.

So Callum’s dead. This, unfortunately, only gives Ray and Celia more leverage over poor April.

Furious Celia threatens April’s family

Understandably rattled after killing a man, April wants out. Refusing to do any more of their dirty work, she threatens to go to the police, forcing Celia to get nasty.

Well, even nastier.

Pointing out how close she’s getting to Bob, Celia issues a terrifying threat. April will do as Celia tells her, or Marlon, Bob and Dylan will suffer the consequences.

April is horrified as she realises how well and truly trapped she is.

Is there any way out of this for poor April? And where is Dylan, anyway?

