Helen Flanagan ‘rejected’ from Coronation Street despite manifesting soap return

Rosie Webster gets mentioned every now and then in Coronation Street and every time she does, it makes us wonder if actress Helen Flanagan is returning to the cobbles as her funny, feisty alter ego.

In a recent ED! exclusive, Helen Flanagan revealed how she was ‘manifesting’ a future return to the Street.

But now, reports suggest that after a recent talk with Corrie bosses, a Rosie Webster return has now been ‘rejected.’

Rosie left Coronation Street in 2018 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Helen Flanagan ‘manifests’ Coronation Street comeback as Rosie Webster

It was reported that Helen Flanagan – who played Rosie on the soap – was thinking about returning to the show following her split from partner Scott Sinclair.

Helen has three children with her ex, who have kept her busy over the last few years but apparently she’s keen to return now the kids are growing up.

And more recently, Helen told ED! how she had been ‘manifesting’ a return to the cobbles.

In March this year, Helen shared: “It would really make sense for me to go back. I would love it. But especially now I’m back home as well. I’ve always moved. My ex was a footballer for so many years and we moved every three to four years. I’ve been home in Bolton now for about four years, which is just around a corner from Manchester. I definitely would love to stay in Manchester, especially if I got the part of Rosie again, it would be really perfect. But, you never know,” speaking on behalf of WhichBingo Awards.

Helen also suggested the perfect storyline for Rosie’s return.

“I think she should come back with two kids and then leave them with Sally and go off to do her own thing,” she told ED!

“I’d definitely love Rosie to be a barmaid because I’d love to be an iconic barmaid at the Rover’s Return,” Helen added.

“It would be interesting to see her in another relationship and seeing how that could play out. I think as an actress as well, because I’ve now got quite a lot of life experience, and being 34, I would like to see her in a different type of relationship that I could get my teeth into.”

Helen – pictured here on Lorraine in 2023 – has been honest about wanting to return to Corrie one day (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Rosie Webster return ‘rejected’ by Coronation Street

New reports now suggest that Helen has had talks with the top Coronation Street bosses about a potential Rosie return.

But, unfortunately, it doesn’t look meant to be at the moment. On screen, Rosie’s dad Kevin is suffering from testicular cancer while auntie Debbie is about to be diagnosed with dementia.

Despite this though, Rosie is said ‘not to be a fit’ for current storylines.

A source told The Sun: “Helen recently spoke to a top Corrie producer about the possibility of coming back, but her character wouldn’t currently feed into any plots that are playing out.”

But, will she return further down the line and rejoin the Websters on the Street?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.