Guilty Nigel faces police questioning in early BBC iPlayer release

WARNING: This piece contains huge spoilers for tonight’s EastEnders, which is available for streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on BBC One – in which the police interrogate Nigel over his car crash.

The police question guilt-ridden Nigel Bates over his hit and run in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, October 23) following his shocking confession to Jack. This came in the wake of his accident earlier this week, which left both Gina and Jasmine fighting for their lives.

Julie tried to protect Nigel, but he wasn’t buying it – and managed to find the evidence that he’d injured the women. Smoking gun (or bloody shoes) found, he went to see Jack, and demanded that he be arrested.

Nigel confesses at the police station in EastEnders tonight – but how much trouble is he in?

Nigel ran Jasmine and Gina down (Credit: BBC)

The police interrogate Nigel in EastEnders today

As the story continues in EastEnders tonight, both Nigel and Jack arrive at the police station. Jack has also called Julie, who is waiting for Nigel at the station.

Refusing Jack’s suggestion that Julie serve as his his appropriate adult, Nigel heads inside and confesses. In the interrogation room, the police question Nigel over the hit-and-run, but confused Nigel is unable to remember all the details of the crash.

Upon Nigel’s insistence that they ask Julie what happened, she lies again, telling officers that Nigel had gotten confused and fooled himself into thinking he’d been behind the wheel.

Outside, Nigel is furious to learn what Julie had done. He returns to Albert Square, where he gets a rollicking from George, who has learned what Nigel did.

Nigel struggles to answer the officers’ questions (Credit: BBC)

Julie comes clean

Back home, Nigel continues to rage at Julie for her lies. As they share a heart-to-heart, he tells her how important it is that he own up to the crime.

Julie reveals how betrayed she felt when he abandoned her after receiving his diagnosis, but understands his position. Finally submitting to Nigel’s wishes, she accompanies him back to the police station, where they prepare to come clean together.

What consequences will Nigel and Julie face?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Zoe’s feeling paranoid as the Slaters face a drama-filled Halloween

