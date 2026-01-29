Graham Foster staying in Emmerdale raises big questions for Rhona and Marlon

Graham Foster is officially back in Emmerdale and, crucially, he is not going anywhere. While that might delight fans of the character, it could be very bad news for Rhona Goskirk and Marlon Dingle.

Thanks to a last-minute change of heart from Joe Tate, Graham has decided to stay put. And with his unresolved feelings for Rhona bubbling right back to the surface, it raises an uncomfortable question. Is this the beginning of the end for Rhona and Marlon’s marriage?

Graham and Rhona still feel it (Credit: ITV)

Graham and Rhona’s chemistry still sizzles

Graham’s dramatic return to Emmerdale was driven by one thing above all else: Rhona. After hearing that April was in serious trouble, he came back determined to protect Rhona and her family at all costs.

He promised Rhona that Ray would not be left alive. While he did not ultimately kill Ray himself, Bear Wolf took care of that, meaning Graham’s mission was fulfilled one way or another.

When Graham resurfaced in the village again this week, Rhona put on a show of shock. But it was obvious she was pleased to see him. The spark between them never faded. Graham quite literally came out of hiding for her, and the fact he still remembers exactly how she takes her tea says more than words ever could.

Rhona even told him her “tastes haven’t changed”. Officially that might have been about a cup of tea, but no one watching believed that was the full story.

Joe had a change of heart over Graham (Credit: ITV)

Graham planned to leave Emmerdale but changed his mind

Following his explosive confrontation with Joe and Kim on Wednesday January 28, Graham was arrested. In Thursday’s episode, he stayed calm during police questioning before learning the investigation had been dropped and he would be released without charge, thanks to DI Dent.

Free once again, Graham went straight to see Rhona and Leo. But Marlon had already learned the truth about Graham being alive after Kim told him.

Furious and hurt, Marlon confronted Rhona and was devastated to discover she had known for weeks that Graham was not dead. Given that Marlon served time for killing Graham when he believed him to be dead, his anger was entirely understandable.

Graham apologised and insisted he would leave the village for good. Relieved, Rhona and Marlon believed this nightmare might finally be over and that their marriage could begin to heal.

What they do not know is that Joe had a change of heart. Encouraged by Dawn, he sought Graham out and asked him to stay, offering him a room at Home Farm.

Kim will not be pleased. And for Marlon and Rhona, this changes everything.

Rhona begged Marlon to believe she chooses him (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Marlon and Rhona?

When the truth comes out, it is bound to put huge strain on Rhona and Marlon’s marriage. They will need to stand united if they want to survive what comes next.

But can Rhona really ignore her feelings for the man she once risked everything for?

Next week, Lydia and Gabby are stunned to discover Graham living at Home Farm. Realising the secret cannot stay buried, Joe and Graham head to the pub to reveal he is alive and back for good.

The reaction is explosive. And while many villagers struggle to take it in, it may be Marlon who finds this hardest of all. With Graham now firmly back in the Dales, the question remains: can Marlon and Rhona’s marriage survive his shadow?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

